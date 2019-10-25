Torrential rain caused flooding and mudslides Friday in towns east of Tokyo, leaving one dead and two missing and expanding damage in areas still recovering from recent typhoons.

Rain washed out the second round of the Zozo Championship in Inzai City on Friday. Organizers originally rescheduled the second round for Saturday with tee times running from 6:30-8:30 a.m.

Organizers of the PGA Tour’s first tournament in Japan have taken the unusual step of closing the course to spectators for Saturday’s second round and extending the tournament until Monday because of torrential rainfall and flooding in the area.

More than six inches of rain was recorded at the Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club on Friday.

Advertisement

‘‘Due to safety concerns, PGA Tour officials have announced the course will unfortunately be closed to all spectators and ticket holders on Saturday as the well-being of our fans is paramount,’’ the PGA Tour said in a statement.

The second round is now scheduled to run between 9:30-11:30 a.m. on Saturday.

PGA Tour officials have determined the event will conclude on Monday in order to complete 72 holes. As of now, Sunday’s play will be open to spectators who hold Sunday tickets.

Tiger Woods was tied with Gary Woodland after both players shot 64 in the opening round on Thursday.

Woods is making his first start in his 23rd season on the PGA Tour, needing one victory to reach 82 wins and tie the career record held by Sam Snead.

The Zozo tournament is part of three tournaments that make up the PGA Tour’s Asia Swing, including the CJ Cup in South Korea won last week by Justin Thomas and the HSBC Champions in Shanghai next week.

LPGA — Danielle Kang shot a second consecutive 5-under 67 on Friday for a one-stroke lead at the Buick Ladies Championship, putting her in a strong position to win her second tournament in two weeks on the LPGA Tour.

Advertisement

The American player, who won last week in Shanghai, had seven birdies and two bogeys for a 10-under 134 total on the LPGA International Busan course in South Korea.

Hee Won Na (67) birdied two of her final three holes and was tied for second place with Seung Yeon Lee (68).

Four players were tied for fourth, including No. 1-ranked Jin Young Ko (69) and first-round leader Minjee Lee (70). They were two strokes behind.

‘‘I'm hitting it well. Hitting it straight. Chipping well. Putting well,’’ said Kang, who grew up in California but spent several years living in Busan as a child because of her father’s job. ‘‘So honestly, I'm really not paying attention to other people. I think that’s one of the things that I've gotten better at. I have not looked at the leaderboard once.’’

Nelly Korda shot 70 and was at 5 under.

Kristen Gillman aced the par-3 13th hole and will have to make arrangements to collect her BMW car. That was the prize for a hole-in-one on the 13th, on her way to a 71 and a 3-under 141 total. The LPGA Tour said it was the American’s first hole-in-one in competition.

She hit a 4-hybrid from 180 yards. Off the tee, Gillman and caddie John Killeen thought the ball got caught in the wind. But when she heard the crowd reaction, she knew the ball had gone in the hole.

Advertisement

‘‘It was nice to finally have my first hole-in-one because it’s kind of been a running joke between me and my friends that I've holed out a lot of shots on par 4s and par 5s but never on a par 3,’’ Gillman said.

Gillman won a BMW 7 Series sedan, an upgrade from the Toyota Camry she currently drives around Austin, Texas.

‘‘I didn’t even look at the car because I didn’t even know I made a hole-in-one,’’ Gillman said.

Brooke Henderson shot 68 and was also at 3 under, while Charley Hull (69) was 2 under.

There is no cut in the limited-field event of 84 players.

It’s the second stop on the LPGA Tour’s Asian swing with tournaments in Taiwan and Japan scheduled over the next two weeks.