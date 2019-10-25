Tiger Woods was in strong early-season form after a slow start with a 6-under-par 64 and was tied for the first-round lead at the Zozo Championship, the PGA Tour’s first tournament in Japan. Woods was tied with Gary Woodland , with local favorite Hideki Matsuyama one stroke behind. Teeing off from the 10th hole, Woods got off to a shaky start on Thursday with three straight bogeys at the par-70 Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Inzai City. But he quickly found his game, making birdies on four of his next six holes to get to 1 under, two strokes behind with nine holes to play. Woods is making his first start in his 23rd season on the PGA Tour, needing one victory to reach 82 wins and tie the career record held by Sam Snead . He had arthroscopic surgery on his left knee two months ago — his fifth on the same problem spot. Heavy rain washed out the second round on Friday. Play will resume on Saturday . . . Minjee Lee overcame challenging weather conditions at the Buick Ladies Championship to take a one-stroke lead with a bogey-free 6-under 66 after the first round of the LPGA tournament in Busan, South Korea.

Vlatko Andonovski agreed to become the next coach of the US women’s national soccer team, according to two officials familiar with the decision, and will be introduced as the 10th coach in the program’s history early next week. Andonovski, who spent the last two years as coach of Reign FC in the National Women’s Soccer League, will replace Jill Ellis, who announced in July that she would step down as coach after leading the team to its second straight World Cup championship. Ellis departed with 106 victories, the most in the team’s storied history, and only seven losses. Andonovski has not signed a contract with US Soccer, but a deal is expected to be completed in time to introduce him as Ellis’s replacement early next week. Andonovski has spent the last seven seasons in the NWSL, the top American league, where he won two championships and was named Coach of the Year with FC Kansas City. He has spent the last two years as coach of Reign FC outside Seattle, building a team around national team fixtures Megan Rapinoe and Allie Long that reached the NWSL playoff semifinals this fall.

Conference set in MLS

Julian Gressel scored in the 10th minute, Josef Martinez added a late goal, and defending champion Atlanta United beat the visiting Philadelphia Union, 2-0, to advance to Major League Soccer’s Eastern Conference final. United will host Toronto FC next Wednesday. Toronto beat top-seed New York City FC 2-1 on the road Wednesday night . . . Gustav Svensson scored his second career playoff goal in the 64th minute, Nicolas Lodeiro added the capper in the 81st minute, and the Seattle Sounders advanced to the MLS Western Conference final for the third time in four seasons with a 2-0 win over Real Salt Lake . . . Carlos Vela scored two goals in the first half and set up Diego Rossi’s tiebreaking goal in the second half, and Los Angeles FC will play Seattle in the Western Conference final after a wild 5-3 victory over the LA Galaxy . . . The MLS’s Montreal Impact will not bring back coach Wilmer Cabrera next season. He joined the Impact on Aug. 21 to replace the fired Remi GardeMontreal went 2-4-1 under Cabrera and finished 12-17-5, missing the playoffs.The team says it has begun looking for a coach . . . FIFA president Gianni Infantino glossed over questions about human rights violations in China while celebrating the country’s selection as the first host of soccer’s expanded Club World Cup, a tournament between the winners of the six continental confederations and the host nation’s league champions.

NBA

Suns’ Ayton suspended

Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton was suspended 25 games for violating the NBA’s anti-drug policy with a positive test for a diuretic, the league announced . . .Forward Cedi Osman and the Cleveland Cavaliers agreed to terms on a four-year, $30.8 million contract extension, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press . . . Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III will miss four to six weeks after fracturing his right thumb in a season-opening loss at Phoenix, 124-95, on Wednesday . . . A group of fans at the Houston Rockets’ season opener against Milwaukee held signs and wore shirts in support of anti-government protesters in Hong Kong. Houston general manager Daryl Morey angered China with a since-deleted tweet in support of the protesters earlier this month. Wednesday’s opening-night games were not televised in China in the wake of Morey’s tweet that caused tension between the NBA and Chinese officials. Vice President Mike Pence took aim at the NBA, accusing the league of having ignored human-rights abuses and ‘‘kowtowed’’ to China. Charles Barkley wasn’t having it. Pence ‘‘needs to shut the hell up,’’ Barkley said on TNT’s nationally televised pregame show.

Auto Racing

Penske gets civilian honor

Roger Penske, founder of one of the world’s most successful motorsports teams, received the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor, during a White House ceremony. He began Roger Penske Racing in 1966. Cars owned and prepared by Team Penske have scored hundreds of racing victories, including 18 Indianapolis 500 wins. Penske said receiving the medal was perhaps his most significant achievement.