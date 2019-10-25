“That game last week, it’s like watching 1990 all over again when you watch that tape,” Swinney said. “Not tricking nobody; it’s downhill football and big-boy pads and big-boy football.”

There was something nostalgic about that kind of commitment to the running game. With AJ Dillon and David Bailey in the backfield, the Eagles didn’t bother masking their intentions.

The way Boston College persistently pounded the football through the heart of North Carolina State’s defense last week on the way to 429 rushing yards was so straight forward that Clemson coach Dabo Swinney could only appreciate it when he looked at the film.

When No. 4 Clemson (7-0, 5-0 ACC) hosts BC (4-3, 2-2) this week in Death Valley, the Tigers expect to see Dillon and Bailey in heavy doses.

“This is old school,” Swinney said. “There’s a certain physicality and mindset you have got to have in a game like this. I’m actually really excited about it. I’m anxious to see how our guys are going to respond to the challenge that BC’s going to present because it is going to be a challenge.”

Bailey has emerged as a threat after rushing for a career-high 181 yards and two touchdowns in the 45-24 win over the Wolfpack. Dillon, who ran for 223 yards and three TDs against NC State, needs just 75 yards and two touchdowns to set school records for career rushing yards and rushing touchdowns. He’s run for at least 100 yards in five straight games.

“He’s just a big, big, physical, old-school back,” Swinney said of Dillon. “He’s one of those guys that you see at the NFL every week. So it’s a challenge. I think it’s a big challenge, especially our back seven guys. A lot of those guys that want to play on Sunday, this is what they’re going to see every week in that league — backs like this. Get them big-boy pads out.”

The ground game is obviously the Eagles’ greatest strength, but coach Steve Addazio said it would be a mistake to believe that the Eagles are one-dimensional. The attention drawn by Dillon and Bailey opens up opportunities in the passing game.

“I think the mindset of a lot of people is going to be to stop the run game,” Addazio said. “I think that’s why our play-action game is so critical. In order to stop the run game, you’re adding a lot of extra hats and when you add those hats then comes you’re in the risk that you’re in man coverage. So I think, I’m sure defenses look at the window of, ‘OK, we’ve got to stop the run game, but we’ve got to make sure we don’t get hit big on the play-action passes.’ And that’s kind of our bag.”

Capitalizing on those chances when they come falls on the shoulders of quarterback Dennis Grosel. His overall numbers in his first career start last week might’ve left a lot to be desired (6 for 15 passing, 103 yards), but his ability to convert in key moments was critical. Four of his completions came on third down and three of them went for first downs.

“Dennis is highly capable to run our whole offense. No doubt about that,” Addazio said. “[He can] make all the throws. Dennis has got a great arm. We’re going to throw the ball. We’re going to throw our play-action passes, we’re going to throw the ball vertically down the field. I don’t care who hears it. That’s what we’re going to do. We’re going to run the football, we’re going to do it all.”

The test for the redshirt sophomore will be taking advantage of windows that will likely be narrow against a Clemson defense that’s fifth in the country in total yards. Balance will be a priority for the Eagles.

“The run game definitely helped us,” Grosel said. “It opens up everything. Not saying we didn’t need the pass game, but the two backs were doing really well. When third downs came and we needed to hit the shots, we made them. And I know that we’re going to need to hit a lot more of those opportunities this weekend, that’s for sure.

“To beat a good team like that, you’ve got to pull out all the stops and you’ve got to be firing on all cylinders. So I think that everything needs to be going in your favor at this point. So changing momentum and having some positive momentum for a big game like this really helps going into the game and even with this week of practice.”

Julian Benbow can be reached at jbenbow@globe.com.