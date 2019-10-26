PRINCETON, N.J. — Princeton took control with two third-quarter touchdowns and went on to beat Harvard, 30-24, on Saturday, ending the Crimson’s four-game winning streak.
The Crimson (4-2, 2-1 Ivy) went ahead, 14-10, when Jake Smith connected with Jack Cook on a 73-yard touchdown pass with 23 seconds left in the first half.
But Collin Eaddy scored a pair of touchdowns in the third quarter, a 31-yard TD pass from Kevin Davidson and a 1-yard run, to put the Tigers (6-0, 3-0) ahead for good.
Aidan Borquet scored on a 2-yard run just seven seconds into the fourth quarter to pull the Crimson within 23-21, but Dylan Classi caught a 13-yard scoring throw from Davidson with 3:16 left to seal it.
Advertisement
Smith threw for 289 yards and a TD but was picked off three times in the loss. Cook finished with eight catches for 141 yards.
Davidson had 312 yards passing for the Tigers. Collin Eaddy ran for 110 yards and a touchdown and caught a pass for another score.
We suffered a tough loss today at Princeton, 30-24. Here is today's recap: https://t.co/Sw2Dx1Hoff.#GoCrimson pic.twitter.com/DNi1e6vKC3— Harvard Football (@HarvardFootball) October 26, 2019