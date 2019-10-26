PRINCETON, N.J. — Princeton took control with two third-quarter touchdowns and went on to beat Harvard, 30-24, on Saturday, ending the Crimson’s four-game winning streak.

The Crimson (4-2, 2-1 Ivy) went ahead, 14-10, when Jake Smith connected with Jack Cook on a 73-yard touchdown pass with 23 seconds left in the first half.

But Collin Eaddy scored a pair of touchdowns in the third quarter, a 31-yard TD pass from Kevin Davidson and a 1-yard run, to put the Tigers (6-0, 3-0) ahead for good.