3:00 p.m.: Matt LaCosse, Ryan Izzo, Joejuan Williams, Shaq Mason, Damien Harris, and Byron Cowart are the Patriots inactives this afternoon. Mason was dinged up all week, and so his status shouldn’t be all that much of a shock, but given his record of durability, it’s still a surprise to see him out. Expect James Ferentz to get work in his place. With Burkhead back in the lineup, Harris goes back to the sideline. (We’ve said it before, but here’s a guy who appears ticketed for the Shane Vereen-Trey Flowers rookie redshirt program.) Williams and Cowart are at the tail end of their respective depth charts, so neither one of those moves is a surprise. The Pats welcome back Patrick Chung (heel, chest) and Burkhead (foot).

Advertisement

Mohamed Sanu will be active for his first game with the Patriots. The feeling here is he is eased into action as needed -- I’d look for him to get somewhere in the vicinity of 20-30something snaps and catch a few targets in the early going as they get him up-to-speed in the New England offense.

2:49 p.m.: A few quick updates from around the league -- the Eagles and Broncos are both doing the Patriots a solid here in the early going, as they hold third-quarter leads on the Bills and Colts, respectively. If those games hold, the Patriots could gain some separation between themselves and two of their pursuers in the chase for AFC home field.

2:30 p.m.:

It is raining this hard at Gillette pic.twitter.com/Wcu0h99SdS — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) October 27, 2019

2:15 p.m.: Welcome back to football! Today is a special day:

Today marks the only day in 2019 in which we have NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL games all on the same day. 26 games in total. It doesn’t get any better than this. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 27, 2019

As for the local action, the Patriots will host the Browns this afternoon at a soggy Gillette Stadium. We’ll have the inactives up shortly -- they are scheduled to be released just before 3 -- but we do know that tight ends Ryan Izzo (concussion) and Matt LaCosse (knee) have both been ruled out for today’s game, so there will be five others to account for between now and kickoff. Among the questionables? Patrick Chung, Julian Edelman and Shaq Mason. (Per Adam Schefter, Rex Burkhead is expected to give it a go.)

Advertisement

As for weather, it looks like it will definitely be an issue this afternoon. Our guy Dave Epstein is calling for a period of sustained showers throughout the day, with highs in the mid to upper 50s. It’ll be interesting to see how much that has an impact on what goes on this afternoon.

We’ll have updates from Gillette, a late look at the betting line, news from around the league and some inactive analysis along before kickoff. But without further ado, here’s an early pregame reading list to get you ready for today’s contest:

Ben Volin’s Sunday Notebook: Stars could be on the move as trade deadline looms

Chad Finn’s Unconventional Preview: The ‘Browns are back’ hype was a bit much

Nicole Yang: Patriots will release Josh Gordon in 1-2 weeks, report says

Nicole Yang: What’s going on with Patriots rookie Damien Harris? He’s just waiting his chance

Alex Speier: So, just how good is the Patriots’ defense?

Zachary Dupont: Bill Belichick doesn’t have much faith in Sunday’s weather forecast

Jim McBride: Tom Brady and Mohamed Sanu instantly hit it off

Advertisement

Nora Princiotti: Tom Brady and the art of the quarterback sneak

Christopher L. Gasper: Six thoughts on recent developments surrounding the 7-0 Patriots

Christopher Price: Browns WR Jarvis Landry amends guarantee talk when it comes to Sunday’s game against Patriots

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow Christopher Price@cpriceNFL.