The No. 1 vs. No. 2 game between Alabama and LSU in two weeks looks set, though the order of the Crimson Tide and Tigers changed in the AP Top 25 in one of the closet votes ever. Heading into an off date for both teams, LSU flip-flopped with Alabama on Sunday to become the new No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll. The Tigers received 1,476 points, two more than Alabama, for the closest margin between 1 and 2 since No. 1 Florida State was two points ahead of Auburn on Oct. 5, 2014. No. 3 Ohio State was not far behind with 1,468 points. Eight points separating first from third is the fewest in the regular season since Dec. 3, 1979, when No. 1 Ohio State was 10 points ahead of No. 3 Southern California, with Oklahoma in between, two back of the Buckeyes. Alabama received the most first-place votes this week with 21. LSU and Ohio State both got 17 first-place votes. No. 4 Clemson received seven first-place votes. There have now been three No. 1 teams this season and none of them have lost. The Alabama-LSU game is scheduled for Nov. 9 in Tuscaloosa, but the top of the rankings should be locked until then. LSU, Alabama, Ohio State and No. 5 Penn State are all off next week, and No. 4 Clemson is tuning up against Wofford. Oklahoma became the third top-six team in the last three weeks to lose to an unranked team, falling at Kansas State and dropping five spots to No. 10.

Cavaliers center John Henson could miss a month with a strained right hamstring, his latest injury. Henson finally made his debut on Saturday night, getting hurt in Cleveland’s 110-99 win over Indiana. He didn’t play for the Cavaliers last season after coming over in a trade with Milwaukee following wrist surgery. He was slowed during training camp and sat out Cleveland’s four preseason games because of ankle and groin injuries . . . Suns forward Kelly Oubre Jr. was been fined $10,000 for directing what the NBA called ‘‘inappropriate language’’ toward a game official. The incident occurred Friday night at the conclusion of the Suns’ 108-107 overtime loss to the Nuggets in Denver.

TENNIS

Federer at home in win

Roger Federer won his hometown Swiss Indoors title for the 10th time by dominating Alex de Minaur, 6-2, 6-2, in Basel. Federer, 38, put on a clinic in his first match against the 20-year-old Australian, who was not born when the Swiss great turned professional and first played at Basel in 1998. The final took just 68 minutes, and Federer’s longest match all week lasted 79 minutes . . . Top-ranked Ashleigh Barty of Australia rebounded from a set down to win her debut match, 5-7, 6-1, 6-2, over Belinda Bencic of Switzerland at the WTA Finals in Shenzhen, China. Barty’s victory is her 53rd of the season, second most this season after Kiki Bertens with 54. Earlier, Naomi Osaka extended her winning streak to 11 matches after defeating Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic, 7-6 (7-1), 4-6, 6-4, in the first of three round-robin matches on the day.

MISCELLANY

Hamilton eyes F1 title

Lewis Hamilton overcame Ferrari’s front-row start to win the Mexican Grand Prix in Mexico City, moving the Mercedes driver closer to a sixth career Formula One championship. Only Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas’s third-place finish denied Hamilton the championship by the slimmest of margins. Hamilton needed only to beat Bottas by 14 points, but picked up 10 instead. That sends the championship to next week’s US Grand Prix, where Hamilton has won five times since 2012. Ferraris’ Sebastian Vettel was second, with teammate Charles Leclerc, who started on pole, fourth . . . Debinha scored in the fourth minute and the North Carolina Courage went on to beat the Chicago Red Stars, 4-0, in Cary, N.C. for the their second straight National Women’s Soccer League title. Jessica McDonald, Crystal Dunn and Sam Mewis added goals for the Courage. which won the NWSL Shield for the third straight year with a league-best 15-5-4 regular-season record. The Courage beat Reign FC 4-1 in extra time in the semifinals . . . Alexis Pinturault beat teammate Mathieu Faivre to lead a French 1-2 finish in the World Cup season-opening giant slalom in Soelden, Austria. Zan Kranjec of Slovenia came in third, followed by Americans Tommy Ford and Ted Ligety. . . . Two-time Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan and Russian teenager Alexandra Trusova won Skate Canada in Elowna, British Columbia, while Canadian ice dancers Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier earned their first career victory on the Grand Prix circuit. In pairs, Aleksandra Boikova and Dmitrii Kozlovskii of Russia took the gold, followed by Canada’s Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro in second. Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov of Russia were third.