Woods, who has led from the opening round of the PGA Tour’s first tournament in Japan, carded three birdies against a lone bogey when the fourth round was suspended due to darkness. Combined with the third round he played earlier, Woods played a total of 29 holes on Sunday.

The Masters champion held a three-stroke lead over local favorite Hideki Matsuyama after 11 holes in the fourth round of the Zozo Championship in Inzai City, Japan, Sunday.

Play will re-start at 7:30 a.m. local time on Monday.

‘‘Today has been a long day in the saddle, so early wake-up call tomorrow and back at it again,’’ Woods said. ‘‘I'm gonna try to win, there is no doubt about that. I have a job to do tomorrow, start off from the 12th hole, it’s not one of the easiest of holes so right out of the gate I've got one of the hardest holes on the golf course.’’

Woods is making his first start in his 23rd season on the PGA Tour. If he can hold onto his lead through the remaining seven holes on Monday, he will reach 82 wins and tie the career record held by Sam Snead.

Woods had arthroscopic surgery on his left knee two months ago — his fifth on the same problem joint.

And he admitted that playing 29 on Sunday was a challenge, compared to the last time he played more than 18 holes when he used a cart.

‘‘[It's] a little bit different when you have to walk out here and squat up and down to read putts, all the little things that go into playing tournament golf.’’

Matsuyama made things interesting when he finished with back-to-back birdies on Nos. 11 and 12. Before that he was five strokes back which would have put him in a difficult position on Monday.

‘‘Three strokes behind right now,’’ Matsuyama said. ‘‘I have a lot of ground to make up tomorrow. I need to play well to even have a chance, but I will give it a shot and do my best.’’

Matsuyama started the fourth round at the Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club course three strokes back of Woods after completion of the third round earlier Sunday when Woods shot 4-under-par 66. In the fourth round, the Japanese star faltered with two bogeys on the front nine but made up for it with his two birdies on his final two holes.

Woods got off to a strong start to the fourth round with a birdie on the first hole.

His only trouble of the day came when his tee shot on the par-4 No. 4 went into the rough. His third shot was a routine chip shot from the side of the green that was short, barely reaching the green. He then two-putted for his only bogey of the fourth round.

Woods came right back with a birdie on the next hole and added another on the sixth.

Torrential rain washed out play on Friday prompting the second round to be moved to Saturday. To make up for the lost day, the players started the fourth round immediately after finishing the third to get in as many holes as possible.

Gary Woodland was tied in third place at 12-under with Sungjae Im, while Rory McIlroy, the highest-ranked player in the field, was fifth at 11 under with just two holes to play.

‘‘Didn’t play great,’’ said Woodland, who had a birdie and a bogey in the fourth round. ‘‘Hit it OK, didn’t make any putts. You know, it was unfortunate, I guess. Luckily, I got seven holes tomorrow. Coming out, hoping to make some putts.’’

McIlroy shot a 63 in the third with an eagle on the final hole and looked like he might challenge Woods but a fourth round through 16 that included a bogey and just two birdies wasn’t enough.

‘‘Obviously nice to finish the way I did with a chip in at the last for eagle,’’ McIlroy said. ‘‘Obviously had momentum going into the final round. Played pretty well, but the setup of the golf course this afternoon was really tough.’’

Woods last played in an official tournament in Japan in 2006 at the Dunlop Phoenix, where he lost in a playoff to Padraig Harrington. He won the Dunlop Phoenix the two previous years.

LPGA — Ha Na Jang birdied the third playoff hole to beat American Danielle Kang at the LPGA’s BMW Ladies Championship in Busan, South Korea.

Both players parred the par-4 18th twice in the playoff before moving to the 10th hole at the LPGA Busan International course, where Jang’s three clinched it after hitting her 95-yard approach to 4 feet.

Kang, who birdied eight of her first 13 holes for a 64, and Jang, 65, finished with 19-under 269 totals. Kang won last week’s Shanghai tournament, the first of four LPGA events in Asia.

The Seoul-based Jang had an eagle and three birdies on the back nine, including on the par-4 17th that moved her into a tie for the lead.

On the first playoff hole, both players missed the 18th green, with Kang going over the green and Jang leaving her approach short. After two par saves, it was back to the 18th tee. Kang put her approach shot to 10 feet, but her birdie putt hit the hole and lipped out.

‘‘I will not play that putt any different,’’ said Kang. ‘‘That was such a good stroke. I thought it was in.’’

On the third playoff hole, after Kang’s 20-foot birdie putt missed to the right, Jang tapped in the winning putt and immediately raised her arms to the sky in victory.

‘‘I knew I had to make it. I read the line the way I wanted to read it and hit the speed I wanted to hit and I stroked it, and if it goes in, it goes in and if it doesn't, it doesn't,’’ Kang said.

Jang is the second non-LPGA member winner of the 2019 season, joining Women’s British Open champion Hinako Shibuno. With her win, Jang is eligible for immediate LPGA Tour membership, or she can defer it to the 2020 season.

She played on the LPGA Tour from January 2015 to May 2017 and said she wanted to spend more time with her family when she rescinded her membership and returned to the Korean tour.

‘‘As for going back to the LPGA, there’s a lot to discuss,’’ said Jang, who has until Nov. 18 to accept 2020 membership. ‘‘My mother is not quite well yet. I think I would have an answer for you regarding returning to the LPGA later on. I can’t say right now.’’

It was her fifth LPGA tournament victory, her last coming at the 2017 Women’s Australian Open. She has 12 wins on the Korean tour.

Amy Yang had a 67 and was three strokes behind in third.

With her tie for ninth in Busan, No. 1-ranked Jin Young Ko clinched player of the year honors. So far in 2019, Ko has won four times, including major victories at the ANA Inspiration and the Evian Championship.

‘‘The season is not over, and I tend to set my goals on a weekly basis, so I have not thought about my goals for the next season,’’ said Ko, who is scheduled to play in all three remaining 2019 tournaments.

Charley Hull finished with a 69 and was at 8 under, 11 strokes behind. Nelly Korda shot 71 and finished 5 under while Brooke Henderson had a 74 and finished at 3 under. Paula Creamer’s 74 left her at 2 over while Morgan Pressel was another stroke behind after a 76.

The LPGA Tour’s Asian swing moves to Taiwan next week followed by a fourth stop in Japan.

European — Steven Brown won the Portugal Masters on Sunday to claim his first European Tour title.

The Englishman shot 5-under 66 in the final round to finish one stroke ahead of South African pair Justin Walters (66) and Brandon Stone (70).

Brown made par or better on each of his last 36 holes. He hit three birdies and an eagle on the par-5 12th to move from three shots off the lead before the final round to the top of the board with 17-under 267 overall.

‘‘You just never know with this game,’’ the 32-year-old Brown said. ‘‘It’s crazy to think how well I've played the last month to how bad it was the first two-thirds of the year. I never thought this was going to happen.

‘‘The last few weeks I've had a calmness in my head. Even today, I liked the fact that I had to go for it and I wasn’t just trying to have a good result. That’s probably the difference.’’