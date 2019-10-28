Bill Belichick sounds like a man who is interested in coaching past the age of 70. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

In 2009, Bill Belichick told NFL Films he couldn’t see himself coaching into his 70s, like Marv Levy. On Monday, the 67-year-old Belichick sounded an awful lot like someone interested in going past that milestone.

Speaking on WEEI, the Patriots coach was asked how long he might be inclined to coach, and that soundbyte was referenced.