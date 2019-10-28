“I said last week nothing has changed with my status of my team and my standing,” Brady added. “I’ve really been focused on my job. A lot of the hype, a lot of the media speculation is just that. It’s probably that time of year where you don’t need to focus so much on the wins and losses. You start focusing on a lot of other things. The media has a right to do that. I certainly don’t. I’m focused on what I need to do this year.

“None of it is brought on by the things I’ve said,” said Brady, referring to reports such as ESPN’s that said he is “setting up to move on” from his time with the Patriots.

While there’s been a sudden wave of speculation about what might lie ahead for Tom Brady beyond this year — the last of his current contract — he told Westwood One’s Jim Gray Monday night that in his mind, nothing has changed.

“We’re off to a good start. I want to capitalize here in the second half of the year. That’s where I am personally.”

Brady added that when it comes to his mind-set, the focus remains on 2019.

“I had a good quote that came to mind — someone told me the past and future are in the mind. I’m in the now. I think that’s a great way to live life,” he said. “I’m not thinking about many things beyond this week. There are some family things I’m thinking about with the holidays coming up, but outside of that I’m thinking about football and how I can be the best for the New England Patriots.”

Brady added that when it comes to his end game, he still has a desire to play until he’s 45.

“I have expressed that a lot of times,” Brady said. “Again, I think it’s important for athletes to have short-term goals and long-term goals. I’ve said that number for a long time. I work pretty hard at it every day. I think that’s part of me being a professional and giving my best to the team is making sure my body’s in great condition, that I’m able to take the field. I take pride in that.

“I’m not a robot out there. It’s a lot of time and energy, and I enjoy putting my time and energy in those places, taking care of myself, hopefully to afford myself the ability to play as long as I want to play and I also really love the sport and I enjoy playing. Not many things have changed on that front.”

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow Christopher Price@cpriceNFL.