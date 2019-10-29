Pulisic, 21, converted the first three goals as the Blues’ took a 4-2 victory over Burnley, extending their Premier League winning streak to four games going into a visit to Watford on Saturday. He became the youngest Chelsea player and just the second US player (along with former Revolution star Clint Dempsey) to get a hat trick in the Premier League.

Christian Pulisic’s hat trick for Chelsea marked a breakout performance last Saturday. But Pulisic is not likely to continue his scoring spree, partly because his best position is probably in a setup role, playing behind the strikers or on the wing.

“It ended up being a very, very important day for [Pulisic], in so many ways,” NBC commentator Robbie Mustoe said Tuesday. “Getting a start, which he’s earned through better training and good appearances — there was a sense of relief and jubilation on his face when he scored the first goal. It was just a very important day in his career in terms of maybe showing his football to the fans and to the club that he is that sort of player. He broke a record with it and it will buy him patience, credit, and respect that he is very good player.”

Mustoe noted Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has been hoping the team’s wingers can spark the attack.

“[Lampard] wants his wide players to threaten the goal more and run in behind defenders more,” Mustoe said. “If they make runs in behind they have a great chance of scoring goals. In modern-day football, wide forwards are tasked with scoring goals. [Pulisic] hasn’t been a huge scorer, but he showed a real sense of confidence and responsibility, and he went to goal when there were other options.”

Pulisic placed himself in position to capitalize, but the circumstances leading to the goals are unlikely to be often repeated this season. Pulisic opened the scoring following an amateurish turnover by Matthew Lowton. Significantly, Pulisic barely looked to dish off, instead trusting his instincts and finishing with a left-footer. Pulisic’s second goal deflected off defender Ben Mee, and the third was a headed-on corner kick.

Mustoe said he expects Pulisic to score in “double figures in Premier League goals this season” but “if he doesn’t play particularly well or score in the next three games he’ll be out of the team again.”

“He is on a path to be, by far, the best and most exciting US player to hit the Premier League, but I stress that it’s a long road,” Mustoe said. “If we talk in a year’s time, maybe he’s had a good season, but he has got do it again.”

Revolution sporting director/head coach Bruce Arena said Pulisic “should be judged over a period of 10 years.”

Arena guided Pulisic on the US national team in 2017.

“He was excellent, he basically scored in every game I played him in,” Arena said. “If anybody, I’d say there are similarities to Landon Donovan. But having said that, it’s important everyone understand I think you judge a player over time. And over time, Landon had a very good career. Perhaps you would argue he had a short career in Europe. I’m just saying Landon has 100-plus caps, was the leading scorer in MLS, and [Pulisic] has a way to go before you start comparing him to Landon and others. Everyone needs to be patient. We haven’t had many elite players and everyone is so anxious to have one. I don’t question his talent but it’s too early to make a judgment.”

A new direction

Vlatko Andonovski, hired to replace Jill Ellis as US Women’s National Team coach on Monday, will make his debut in a game against Sweden in Columbus on Nov. 7. The first major tournament for Andonovski, who guided FC Kansas City to the 2014 and ’15 NWSL titles, will be qualifying for the 2020 Olympics, beginning in late January.

Five former Boston Breakers played in the NWSL final, the Carolina Courage taking a 4-0 victory over the Chicago Red Stars before a crowd of 10,227 in Cary, N.C., on Sunday. The ex-Breakers included Sam Mewis and Heather O’Reilly in the starting lineup and McCall Zerboni, who entered off the bench, for the Courage, and goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher and Brooke Elby for the Red Stars. O’Reilly also has won titles with the New Jersey Wildcats (W-League), Sky Blue FC (WPS), FC Kansas City (NWSL), and Arsenal (FA WSL Cup).

A kick in their step

Atalanta’s Luis Muriel has the best scoring rate among Europe’s top five leagues, a sign that Italy’s Serie A is breaking out of its traditional emphasis on defending. Muriel is averaging one goal per 42 minutes, totaling eight in seven games. Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski, who has 13 goals (one per 60 minutes), is second on the list.

Serie A leading scorer Ciro Immobile of Lazio is No. 7 with 10 goals, one per 69.7 minutes. Immobile converted his 77th goal in a 2-1 win over Fiorentina. Immobile had a chance for another score after an injury-time penalty, but allowed Felipe Caicedo to take the shot, which was saved by Bartlomiej Dragowski.