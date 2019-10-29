A former college football player suffering from early dementia is among those urging New York state legislators to ban tackle football for children 12 and younger. T.J. Abraham testified at a New York State Assembly committee hearing in Manhattan. Now a doctor, Abraham talked about the brain damage that he said has destroyed his medical practice and everyday life. The health committee also heard doctors and other experts talk about a possible ban that lawmakers have yet to formalize. The proposal follows a Boston University study reporting that children who play tackle football may develop cognitive, behavioral and mood problems.

The Nashville Predators signed captain Roman Josi to a long-term deal, so confident in the defenseman’s future he has a rare no movement clause in the eight-year, $72.4 million deal. The deal runs through 2027-28 and puts Josi among the NHL’s highest-paid defensemen and keeps him off the free agent market next July. The contract starts with the 2020-21 season and goes through 2027-28 with a franchise that traded away a captain in Shea Weber in June 2016 and its former highest-paid player, defenseman P.K. Subban, in June . . . Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog is out indefinitely with a lower-body injury.

Colleges

NCAA closer on allowing pay for play

The NCAA Board of Governors took the first step Tuesday toward allowing amateur athletes to cash in on their fame, voting unanimously to permit them to ‘‘benefit from the use of their name, image and likeness.’’ The United States’ largest governing body for college athletics realized that it ‘‘must embrace change to provide the best possible experience for college athletes,’’ the board said in a news release issued after the vote at Emory University in Atlanta. The NCAA and its member schools now must figure out how to allow athletes to profit while still maintaining rules regarding amateurism. The board asked each of the NCAA’s three divisions to create the necessary new rules beginning immediately and have them in place no later than January 2021. ‘‘The board is emphasizing that change must be consistent with the values of college sports and higher education and not turn student-athletes into employees of institutions,’’ said board chair Michael V. Drake.

Miscellany

No. 1 Barty upset at WTA

World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty was upset by late substitute Kiki Bertens, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, at the WTA Finals in Shenzhen, China. Belinda Bencic outlasted Petra Kvitova, 6-3, 1-6, 6-4, in the second singles match. Bencic’s win means all four players in the Red Group are still in contention for semifinals action. The standings have Bencic and Barty at 1-1, Kvitova at 0-2, and Bertens at 1-0 going into the last round-robin matches . . . Toronto Raptors sports science guru Alex McKechnie, who helped star Kawhi Leonard return to competition after the star forward missed most of the 2017-18 season with a quad injury, has been given a promotion and contract extension . . . A shoulder injury has ended the comeback attempt by 55-year-old former boxing champion Nigel Benn. Benn scheduled his first professional fight since 1996 for Nov. 23 in Birmingham, England, but hurt his shoulder in training Monday. He agreed Tuesday he wasn’t fit to face 40-year-old Sakio Bika next month in what was planned as a one-off fight to give him ‘‘closure’’ on a career blighted by drug abuse, depression, and the death of his brother.