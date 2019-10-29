Local fans were hoping for Door No. 1 — an Astros victory that would give the franchise two championships in three seasons, interrupted only by the 2018 steamroller Boston Red Sox.

These were the potential outcomes when the Houston Astros and Washington Nationals played the early innings of Game 6 of the World Series Tuesday at Minute Maid Park.

Door No. 2 meant a Nationals win that would force Game 7 and give Washington’s Max Scherzer his chance for a Willis Reed-Curt Schilling moment.

The Nationals got off to a rare good start in Game 6, scoring a first-inning run off Justin Verlander. One of the most decorated hurlers of his generation, Verlander has not tasted World Series success and came into the night 0-5 with a 5.73 ERA in six Series starts. When the Nats reached him for a quick run, it looked like they might be able to force Game 7.

The momentum shifted quickly in the bottom of the inning as the relentless Astros ripped into Stephen Strasburg.

Advertisement

Leadoff man George Springer tomahawked Strasburg’s first pitch and almost knocked down the left field wall for a double. Springer moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on a sac fly. Then Alex Bregman launched a shot deep into the seats in left to make it 2-1. Bregman pimped it madly, carrying his bat all the way down to first base, admiring his majestic shot. Vintage Astro arrogance. It was also a rare World Series lead change and established that the ’Stros meant business.

Scherzer’s status dominated the day’s narrative. The three-time Cy Young winner was a late scratch for his Sunday start in Game 5 due to neck spasms. He could not raise his right arm and had to pivot his whole torso in order in order to turn his head. He wore a neck brace on the flight to Houston. It was widely presumed that his season was over.

Advertisement

He was spotted throwing in the outfield early Tuesday afternoon, long before the gates opened. Approached by reporters after the workout, he said, “I’m good.’’ Then Washington manager Dave Martinez announced that Scherzer would be the Nationals’ Game 7 starter, if the Nats were able to win Game 6.

“If Max tells me that he’s good, then Max will be pitching until his neck decides he can’t,’’ said Martinez. “I can’t see myself telling Max, ‘You’re only going to go 75 pitches.’ He’s going to want to go out there and go as long as he can.’’

Swell. It looked like finally we might get some drama in a low-rated World Series badly in need of action.

The once-grand event got off to a rotten start before Game 1 in Houston when Astros management mishandled a controversy involving assistant GM Brandon Taubman yelling at a group of female reporters during the ’Stros postgame clinch party after winning the ALCS. The Astros initially stood by their man and characterized a report of the event (writer by one Taubman’s targets) as “fabrication.’’ Two days later, the ’Stros fired Taubman, but it took two more days for them to retract their initial statement.

Oddly enough, it was during the early hours of the Taubman firestorm that the best game of the Series was played. Washington’s 5-4 Game 1 victory was a legitimate thriller. We had six fun innings in Game 2 before the Nats blew it open against the Houston bullpen.

Advertisement

Then we settled into three dull games with no lead changes and no important at-bats over the final three innings. Houston’s three-game sweep in Washington was great for the Astros, but bad for baseball. The games were too long and slow and the ’Stros outscored the Nats, 19-3. TV ratings plummeted predictably.

The first inning of Game 6 was better than anything that happened in the three dull games in Washington.

A Game 7 had the potential to save the series. Who wouldn’t be enticed at the prospect of 35-year-old Scherzer dragging himself out to the mound, like Willis in the 1970 NBA Finals or Schill and his bloody sock with the Red Sox in 2004?

“They’d probably make a movie about it,’’ said Washington outfielder Adam Eaton. “He could come back from the dead.’’

Not unless the Nationals could win Game 6.

Dan Shaughnessy can be reached at dshaughnessy@globe.com.