KELLER, Texas — Former All-Star slugger Josh Hamilton has been charged with injury to a child after his 14-year-old daughter told his ex-wife that he’d struck her.

Hamilton, 38, turned himself Wednesday to the Tarrant County Jail in Fort Worth, Texas, and was released on $35,000 bond.

According to an affidavit by a Keller Police Department detective, Hamilton’s daughter told police that he went on a rampage Sept. 30. She says she made a comment to Hamilton that upset him, so he threw a full bottle overhand at her, hitting her in the chest, then began cursing and shouting at her. He pulled away the chair on which she rested her feet and threw it, breaking the chair. It didn’t hit her, but he then grabbed her by the shoulders and lifted her from the chair on which she sat. She fell to the floor from which he lifted her, threw her over his shoulder and carried her to her bedroom.