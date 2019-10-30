“Every team that comes out, whoever gets the ball first and whoever wants it more wins,” said Chelmsford coach Susan D’Agostino. “You can’t underestimate any team. Revere made us work, and they made us reorganize, and that’s actually going to help us in our next game.”

The contest was the first tournament game in 31 years for the host Patriots, who posted their winningest season in program history (12-2-3).

The Lions (11-5-3) got on the board early and never backed off, with Megan Hill’s first goal coming just under nine minutes into the game. Nearly five minutes later, senior captain Shannon Walsh knocked the ball in from the far post to double the lead.

To open the second half, sophomore Maddie Preistly added a tally off a rebound when Revere goalkeeper Chloe Giordano went airborne to save a Chelmsford shot. Giordano, a senior, finished the night with 10 saves.

Hill added a second tally with 13:44 left to play, before seniors Allison Gilet and Grace Cardonne tacked on another pair as the clock ticked down.

“We have different forward lines that we work with, so we try to change them out as much as possible,” D’Agostino said. “Practicing all season with those lines, they’ve learned to work together. They know how each other work. We have seen a lot of goal-getters all year. We’ve had a lot of people on the board, and that’s good for the team. They know that they can depend on each other, and that everyone’s capable.”

The Revere attack pushed downfield into their own offensive zone at the end of the first half, but couldn’t capitalize. After going winless as a freshman three years ago, senior captain Katie O’Donnell finished the season tied for the program record in single-season goals with 14 to cap off a season to remember for Revere field hockey.

“It’s a really emotional night,” said Revere coach Briana Scata. “I know that they played their hearts out, and that’s what was important to me. Hopefully we can build that positive outlook and show what field hockey is. These girls did something that we have never been able to do in Revere.”

Chelmsford moves on to face a familiar opponent, when it hosts Merrimack Valley Conference rival, 13th-seeded North Andover (9-4-5), on Friday at 4 p.m.