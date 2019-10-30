According to ESPN Stats and Information, the road team had never won the first six games of a postseason series in the history of Major League Baseball, the NBA, or the NHL.

The 2019 World Series, however, has flipped the concept of home-field advantage entirely on its head. The road team won the first six games, leading into Wednesday’s winner-takes-all Game 7.

HOUSTON — The home field is supposed to be an advantage in sports. Players sleep in their own beds. They keep their normal routines. Umpires might be friendlier. Whatever quirks exist on the playing field are familiar. The fans cheer you, not your opponent.

“It’s weird, really,” Nationals manager Dave Martinez said after Tuesday’s 7-2 Washington win. “We can’t explain it. I know we were trying to win games at home.”

More than 670 World Series games have been played in major league history since 1903. (The best-of-seven format began in 1905, running annually outside of three best-of-nine series from 1919–21.) Why did this happen now?

Those on both sides had little wisdom to offer.

“The road team has just played better baseball in the first six games,” Astros third baseman Alex Bregman said. “I don’t know what to tell you.”

It might simply be a coincidence that the best team in each game of this World Series was the one sleeping in a hotel. The Nationals outplayed the Astros in the first two games in Houston last week. The Astros easily won all three games in Washington, by a combined score of 19-3, to take a 3-2 lead in the series. The Nationals bucked history — a road team had won Game 6 of a World Series only 36 percent of the time — and continued the unusual 2019 phenomenon behind the powerful right arm of Stephen Strasburg and the potent bat of Anthony Rendon to win Tuesday.

“We’re waiting until the last game to have it on our side,” said Astros manager A.J. Hinch of home-field advantage. “We worked really hard to get home-field, and we’re happy to play at home. We have no problem playing at home. This place will be rocking. We’ve won a ton of games in this ballpark. This series has been very weird.”

It has. No team in baseball won more games at home during the regular season than the Astros, who went 60-21 there. No team in baseball won more games period, since the Astros’ 107 regular-season victories earned them home-field advantage throughout the entire postseason.

Entering this year, home teams have won 55 percent of the time in the World Series — about the same rate as during the regular season. The Series title, though, has been won by the team with home-field advantage only 49 percent of the time, according to MLB.

Playing at home may cause more intense pressure for some players. Games 3 through 5 this year, for example, were the first World Series games in Washington since 1933 and nearly 44,000 fans stuffed Nationals Park for each of them — perhaps driving home the burden of history for Washington players. The result was three Nationals’ losses.

“Maybe we were pressing a little bit and trying to blow the roof off this place,” Nationals closer Sean Doolittle said after Game 5.