The first thing Joe Sparacio learned when he stepped foot in Boston College’s locker room last year is that there’s a certain standard the Eagles’ defense is expected to uphold.

In one of the first exchanges between Richardson and Sparacio, Richardson kept his words to a minimum, but he gave Sparacio some blunt but vital advice.

“He didn’t say much to me,” Sparacio remembered. “ ‘Shut your mouth and do what you’re told. Don’t really talk back to anybody. Just work hard and you’ll earn respect.’ I took it and ran with it. It was very helpful in my process of just adapting to the new culture.”

The roadmap Richardson gave Sparacio was the one that had worked for him.

As a freshman in 2016, Richardson earned his stripes as a special teamer who made the most of the opportunities that came his way as a part of the best defense in the ACC. He was surrounded by veteran talent that included Matt Milano, Harold Landry, John Johnson, and Zach Allen, who all went on to the NFL.

Now Richardson is the veteran guiding an inexperienced defense through a trying season.

“I think Max is a natural leader,” said Eagles coach Steve Addazio. “He’s a super tough guy, he loves ball, and he’s a take-charge kind of guy. He understands what it takes. He’s got a lot of guys around him right now that are freshmen, redshirt freshmen, or sophomores. There’s a lot going on. So he’s the anchor.”

The 4-4 Eagles came into the season expecting their defense to go through growing pains. They didn’t expect it to be this dire, though. BC is last in the ACC in scoring defense and in total yards allowed as it heads out Saturday to face Syracuse at the Carrier Dome. Richardson has been tasked with remaining consistent through the peaks and valleys. He leads the Eagles with 79 tackles, 12 tackles for losses, and 2.5 sacks, wearing as many hats and covering as many holes as he needs to.

“He goes about his business and he takes football very seriously,” said cornerback Brandon Sebastian. “He loves what he does and he tries to bring out the best in everybody. He’s the heart and soul of our defense right now. He’s the leader of the defense and he runs the defense and he holds everyone accountable. He’s got a very high standard.”

Since opening the season by forcing five turnovers against Virginia Tech, the Eagles’ defense has seen its share of lowlights. It gave up a school-record 664 yards at Louisville last month, then watched Clemson top it three weeks later with 674.

No matter the outcome, Richardson has been accountable, shooting straight about the defense’s breakdowns and its need to improve.

“I think it’s critical,” Richardson said. “First and foremost, we have to have guys, including me, who are going to check themselves and say, ‘Listen, I have to do better today.’ But also take ownership for the group and say, ‘We collectively have to do better today.’ So I think it’s critical in having a good football team.”

But never has he let a down moment fester to the point that it might undermine the progress the Eagles hoped to see their young players make over the course of the season.

“One of the things we try to do as a football team is we can’t get too high on a win and you can’t get too low on a loss because the great football teams, they keep the same energy through it all and that’s something that we’re trying to do here,” Richardson said. “Not saying that we’re not hurt, we’re not [ticked] off, but you’ve got to try and sustain the same energy through everything.”

Richardson only breaks from his steady demeanor when he sees standards slipping.

“There’s definitely two sides of Max,” Eagles quarterback Dennis Grosel said. “One is the quiet, hard-nosed guy that people just respect the heck out of. The one that leads by example, the one that makes plays all over the field. So that’s one side. But there’s also the side of him that’s very vocal. That doesn’t come out as often, but when it does come out, people are like, ‘Whoa, this guy means business.’ It’s an extra level of respect that he demands and everyone gives him without questioning.”

His voice carries weight because of what he’s put into the program since he was a freshman.

“There’s no chill with Max,” Sebastian said. “I’m not telling Max to chill out. If you got something to say, just say it. No offense. We’ve got to get better.”

Sparacio added: “He’s a special guy. When he talks, you listen. He’s very to-the-point. What you hear is what you get and he backs up all the words.”

Four years in, Richardson feels more cemented as a leader in the locker room.

“I think there’s no better form of leadership than leading with action, however sometimes things do need to be said,” Richardson said. “But if you’re doing the right things every day and you’re producing at a high level, folks are going to want to follow you because you’re doing it right and you’re successful at it.”

Julian Benbow can be reached at jbenbow@globe.com.