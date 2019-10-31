Bryan Price will join Joe Girardi’s staff as the pitching coach for the Philadelphia Phillies. Price managed the Cincinnati Reds for parts of five seasons, but was fired after a 3-15 start in 2018.

Bryan Price (center) will be the new pitching coach in Philadelphia.

Price didn’t manage or coach in 2019, but once the Sox reassigned LeVangie, he was considered a candidate as pitching coach.

“I had a great experience going through the interview process with the Red Sox,” Price said via text Thursday. “I’m confident that their pitching staff will have a bounce-back season as they have quite a bit of talent on their roster.”

Follow Christopher Price @cpriceNFL.