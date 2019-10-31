fb-pixel
Bryan Price (center) will be the new pitching coach in Philadelphia.
Bryan Price (center) will be the new pitching coach in Philadelphia.John Minchillo/Associated Press

Bryan Price will join Joe Girardi’s staff as the pitching coach for the Philadelphia Phillies. Price managed the Cincinnati Reds for parts of five seasons, but was fired after a 3-15 start in 2018.

Price didn’t manage or coach in 2019, but once the Sox reassigned LeVangie, he was considered a candidate as pitching coach.

“I had a great experience going through the interview process with the Red Sox,” Price said via text Thursday. “I’m confident that their pitching staff will have a bounce-back season as they have quite a bit of talent on their roster.”

Follow Christopher Price @cpriceNFL.

Advertisement