And if the lessons of teamwork, competition, and overcoming adversity taught in sports played by both women and men are ever going to take root in a meaningful way, men will have to make room for women to rise up and grab their seats at the head of the table and at the end of the bench.

The coaches and CEOs who rule the locker rooms and boardrooms across the country are, with a few exceptions, predominantly male.

The panelists were all women, the crowd engaging with them was predominantly female, but by the time the spirited and inspiring “Women in Sports, Leadership & Empowerment” discussion at Harvard Business School ended earlier this week, it was crystal clear that attendees exited into the real world with its own vastly different reality.

In responding to a question from a male rowing coach about what he could do to support and foster leadership for women in sports, Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey called that specific play.

“I think that men should, in some respects, get out of the way,” said the former Harvard and professional basketball player. “I’ve had athletes, women I’ve played with, who cannot or were denied the opportunity to coach their sons’ or their daughters’ teams because there were dads that think, for some reason, because they had a great run in junior high,” they were coach-worthy, her quip drawing a knowing laugh from the audience.

“First of all, if you find yourself in a position of coaching or hiring coaches or running an organization or a league, I’d ask yourself, ‘What am I doing right now to level the playing field that for 2,000 years has been completely dominated by one sex?’ ” said Healey. “That’s what I would do first, and I would look for opportunities to bring in and promote on that stage.”

Healey stressed she did not have any issues or concerns with how men coach women.

But, she said, “I do have concerns about what happens to those girls and women once they hang it up and once they stop playing. Because in today’s day and age, there will be graduates from this school and from the college who will go out into the workforce, they will still be paid 80 cents on the dollar, god forbid you’re black, you’re going to be paid less and if you’re Latina, even less. You may be working in environments where they don’t have good policies when it comes to the ability for parental leave and all sorts of things that are important.”

Men who want to see women ascend to leadership positions in sports need to understand gender inequity, inclusivity, and unconscious bias issues to make their intentions count.

“If you’re not thinking about those things, this exercise isn’t going to translate to where we need to be in a society,” said Healey. “And if you go back to your own workplace, think about what is your own workplace doing around training and diversity and hiring and promotion. One of the greatest things I get to do running a $50 million agency with 600 employees is hire and promote great talent. The majority of staff and attorneys in my office are women, the majority of all leadership positions in my office are women — that is important, but it is also the case that when my team rolls into any room, we are the only women oftentimes in the room.

“So, I would encourage and double, triple, quadruple down on affirmative ambitious efforts to level that.”

Joining Healey on the panel were former Harvard basketball players Allison Feaster, Celtics director of player development; Jessica Gelman, CEO of Kraft Analytics Group; Harvard basketball coach Kathy Delaney-Smith; and Harvard hockey coach Katey Stone. Harvard Business School professor Debora Spar served as moderator.

Local angle at Deadspin

The debacle at Deadspin, where mass resignations have swept the feisty sports-and-culture website after new ownership imposed identity-crushing editorial restrictions, has a local angle. G/O Media, the company that bought Deadspin, is part of the portfolio of Great Hill Partners, a private equity firm headquartered on Clarendon Street in Boston.

Film details scandal

Opening in cinemas around the country and in Methuen and Danvers on Friday is “Inside Game,” based on the NBA betting scandal from 2006-07 when NBA referee Tim Donaghy was influencing pointspreads by calling, or not calling, fouls. The movie claims to tell “the untold true story of the NBA betting scandal,” with a trailer that includes dialogue such as “My job puts me on the inside, right? So, I know things that regular guys don’t.” Also, “We’re not going to get caught.”

The NBA began its embrace of legal sports betting five years ago in part to disassociate the sport from unsavory underground elements who reached Donaghy. Out of jail for more than a decade after serving a 15-month sentence, Donaghy now is a rental property manager on the west coast of Florida, according to the Miami Herald.

David Stern, commissioner of the NBA during the Donaghy episode, is the “executive in residence” this fall at the Mark H. McCormack Department of Sport Management at UMass-Amherst.

Gronk’s tour of Israel

No photographs have emerged yet, but one leftover from Rob Gronkowski’s CBD promotional event last week at Gillette Stadium was him gushing about his trip to Israel, where the Abacus company is based. Not only did Gronkowski participate in a pre-dawn hike to the top of the ancient citadel Masada, but he and company leaders held a 45-minute meeting while floating in the Dead Sea . . . Latest athlete to enter the CBD world: Australian golfing legend Greg Norman.

Michael Silverman can be reached at michael.silverman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MikeSilvermanBB