In a somewhat amazing turn of events, they both found themselves in Massachusetts as head coaches, McCall at UMass and Nelson at Holy Cross. Suddenly, the two close friends are living only 55 miles from each other.

At the University of Florida’s O’Connell Center (and the practice facility), Matt McCall and Brett Nelson labored tirelessly and in the process formed a bond that will last the rest of their lives.

They communicate all the time, texting and talking on the phone, but there hasn’t been time to get together. McCall is consumed with reinventing Minuteman basketball with a new staff and eight new players. Nelson is starting virtually from scratch in Worcester with only one returning player of note. Chances are, both will struggle this season, but they’ll each have a friend to lean on in the difficult times.

Not unlike when they were together for three years at Florida.

Nelson was one of the stars of Billy Donovan’s rising program, a McDonald’s All-American from St. Albans, W.Va., who was part of a talented recruiting classes that eventually transformed Florida into one of the best programs in the country.

McCall was a good enough player in high school to be offered a preferred walk-on spot with a Division 1 school, Stetson. He opted to attend Florida, where his father had played football. He also wanted to stay involved in basketball and eventually signed on as one of Donovan’s managers.

And he quickly became the workout partner for Nelson.

“Matt was a gym rat like myself, and that’s kind of where it started,’’ said Nelson. “It was twice a day. Obviously, during the season you have practice, you’ve got pre-practice, you’ve got post-practice.

“We had individual instruction in the morning. A lot of times late at night. Sometimes at 10 o’clock at night, I’d say, ‘Hey Matt, let’s go to the gym.’ We’d be in there. I’d be shooting. He’d be working me out.

“Summertime, it could be three times a day. He never said no. There wasn’t one time when I said, ‘Matt, will you please rebound for me? Would you please get a workout in?’ There was never a time when he’d say no or even a time when he acted like he didn’t want to do it.

“I always knew he was going to be successful in this business because he had a passion to do it. And a great work ethic.’”

“I remember early on always rebounding for Brett,’’ said McCall. “Him getting extra shots up after practice, me rebounding. Him getting extra shots up before practice, me rebounding for him. We just developed this bond, this friendship, through two or three years at Florida which just continued.’’

McCall was actually aware of Nelson first when both attended Donovan’s summer camp. While McCall was laboring anonymously, Donovan and his assistants would take Nelson aside for individual instruction.

“I couldn’t understand why Coach Donovan was working that guy out and not working me out,’’ said McCall jokingly.

Nelson chuckles when he hears that. Donovan had coached at Marshall in West Virginia before Florida and had offered Nelson a scholarship in the summer before his eighth-grade year.

“My parents would fly me to camp in Florida for a week,’’ said Nelson. “I went down there myself, stayed in the dorms. Coach Donovan and his staff during lunch, before breakfast, at night, they would work me out even though they were tied up with all the other stuff at camp.’’

Brett Nelson (left) and Matt McCall when they were in college together at Florida.

When Nelson and McCall both ended up at Florida, their friendship developed enough that during Nelson’s senior year, they lived together in an off-campus apartment along with another manager, Brian Reeves, who’s now a high school coach in Tampa.

“Each person had their own bathroom,’’ said Reeves. “We shared a kitchen. It was very neat. We didn’t do a lot of cooking, so that definitely helped with the neatness. When you have friends over, your girlfriends over, you don’t want it to be extra messy.’’

“It was pretty clean,’’ concurred McCall. “No slobs in there. We did a pretty good job taking care of it.’’

Mostly what they did was talk basketball or watch basketball. It was the most important thing to all three.

“Coach Donovan was an absolute genius of basketball, and the three of us just couldn’t get enough of it,’’ said Reeves.

The investment in Nelson paid off for Donovan. At the time of his graduation, Nelson ranked first in school history in 3-pointers made (274) and attempted (689), second in steals (198), and 14th in points (1,417).

He played one year in Sweden, then decided to coach. That was the same year McCall was added to Donovan’s staff as a graduate assistant. That was the step that eventually led them both to Massachusetts.

Each can recite the other’s résumé from memory. McCall recounts Nelson’s assistant coaching stops at Colorado State, Virginia Commonwealth, Marshall, Arkansas, Drake, Ball State, and Marquette before taking the head job at Holy Cross this summer. Nelson knows by heart that McCall started at Florida, went to Florida Atlantic, then returned to Florida before getting a head job at Chattanooga and then taking the UMass job in 2017.

“I’ve obviously been a head coach for three years, then this whole Holy Cross thing happens,’’ said McCall. “Head coaching jobs are hard to find; they don’t just come around every day.

“I told him the most important thing is not necessarily where you’re going to live but more what is your relationship with the athletic director? Do you trust him? Can you see your guys having a foxhole mentality together? Do you feel like, in time, you can win that league?’’

Nelson considered that advice as well as conferring with his family, Donovan, and his boss at Marquette, Steve Wojciechowski.

“When I was going through this, there were a handful of people that I really leaned on, and he was one of them,’’ said Nelson. “I knew about Holy Cross but I didn’t know a ton. I didn’t know what it was like to live in this area.

“Matt and I were talking, not once a day but probably twice a day as I was kind of going through this. I was bouncing things off him, whether it be about the interview process or stuff about the families. He was awesome; he really helped me.’’

Now, here they are in Massachusetts, both trying to be successful head coaches in programs that have not had much recent success. Not surprisingly, each feels the other will succeed.

McCall on Nelson: “I think that same work ethic and drive he had as a player he put into coaching and you can see it, how hard he works. In our business, there’s a lot of negativity with everything that’s going on and Brett’s one of the good guys.’’

Nelson on McCall: “Matt is a competitive guy. He’s a great guy. He treats people the right way. He’s a very loyal guy. Once you’re his friend, you’re a friend for life. I have no question he’s going to get that thing turned around, back to rolling.’’

Even if that doesn’t turn out to be the case, they’ll still have their friendship.

“When you’re on a team, you’re in a season and you’re going through the grind, and he was a player, and I was a manager,” said McCall. “Driving home together at night from a road trip, get up early and going to practice, you spend so much time together you just develop these friendships and these bonds.

“That’s what it was like for me and him, because there was a million memories. We became really close and it just carried over until last summer. We went on vacation together [to Jupiter, Fla.], my family and his family. His son hanging out with my daughter, me and him sitting in a couple of beach chairs with a cooler right next to us, telling some stories.’’

“It’s almost like we’re brothers,’’ said Nelson. “We just enjoy each other’s company.’’

One place they won’t see each other this season in on the same court. No game is scheduled between UMass and Holy Cross. That will have to wait until a future season.