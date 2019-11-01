He was at 11-under 133, leading a pack so diverse that the top eight players were from eight countries.

Fitzpatrick had a nasty lie in the rough just behind the 16th green and tried to stab it with the putter, only for the ball to pop straight up and roll out some 35 feet away. He holed that for a par to keep a clean card Friday.

Matt Fitzpatrick turned a fluffed shot into an unlikely par, closed with two straight birdies for a 5-under-par 67, and took a one-shot lead over Rory McIlroy going into the weekend of the HSBC Champions at Shanghai.

McIlroy had his own problems on the 16th, having to hit three shots when the first one sailed into the trees. He scraped out a bogey from that mess and finished with a 5-iron to 3 feet at the 18th for eagle and a 67.

Defending champion Xander Schauffele, still struggling with remnants of the flu, rallied for a 69 and was two shots behind along with Adam Scott (69) and Sungjae Im (69).

Li Haotong of China lost ground with a 72, but he remained in the mix at three shots behind.

‘‘It’s a big key to hitting fairways around here, and if you can keep doing it, you'll give yourself more chances,’’ said Fitzpatrick, who has dropped only one shot through 36 holes at Sheshan International, which could only be attacked from the short grass.

Fitzpatrick hooked his tee shot on the short 16th and did well to hit a lob wedge to the back of the green, just into the thick round. He figured his best option was to jab it with the putter to get it rolling toward the cup.

‘‘The putter had gone through and the ball was still there,’’ he said.

It rolled forward enough to get on the green and take a hard turn to the right, but the Englishman poured that in for par, hit 5-iron to 15 feet on the tough par-3 17th, and got up-and-down with a wedge from the 18th fairway for his last birdie.

McIlroy wasn’t so fortunate.

He went with 3-wood off the tee, hoping to leave it around the green for an easy birdie. But he let the club fall from his hands when he made contact and watched it sail so far left that he hit a provisional — a 6-iron this time — for a lost ball.

And then he found it and realized he would have to take a penalty for an unplayable lie, and it would be easier to get back on the fairway by hitting another tee shot instead of trying to punch it out of the woods.

‘‘I tried to hit the same shot as yesterday, but the wind was more off the left,’’ McIlroy said. ‘‘I knew I had to caress one a little bit, and I caressed it dead left. Made a good 5.’’

After his third tee shot, he hit lob wedge to 8 feet and made he bogey putt. Two holes later, he caught a 5-iron a little thin and it worked out perfectly.

McIlroy still was in prime position to go for his fourth win of the year, and his second World Golf Championships title.

Li and Victor Perez of France were at 8-under 136, followed by Louis Oosthuizen of South Africa, who had a 69.

Phil Mickelson had a 69 and was seven shots behind.

LPGA — Mi Jung Hur shot a second consecutive 6-under 66 to take a one-stroke lead after Friday’s second round of the LPGA Swinging Skirts at Taipei.

Hur, who is looking for her third victory this season, is at 12-under 132 overall. Defending champion Nelly Korda (67) was one shot back while trying to win her second LPGA title of the season and third of her career.

Minjee Lee (67) and In-Kyung Kim (65) are two strokes behind.

Hur, a 10-year LPGA veteran, said it was difficult with her husband and family in the gallery.

‘‘Yeah, there’s a little bit of pressure with my family,’’ Hur said. ‘‘The whole family are here. But they were there last week, as well, so getting used to it.’’

Brooke Henderson shot a bogey-free round of 64, the lowest round of the tournament so far. The Canadian hit a 3-wood from 225 yards to five feet for an eagle on No. 12.

Henderson is three strokes behind Mi after opening with a 71.