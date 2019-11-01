He’s been first or second in 12 of 13 career starts and won seven times. But after two wins and four seconds this year, trainer Bob Baffert pink-slipped fellow Hall of Famer Mike Smith and replaced him with Joel Rosario in the saddle.

At 3-1, McKinzie is the early choice for Saturday’s $6 million Classic on his home track.

ARCADIA, Calif. — Plenty of good horses, just no standout. And the favorite is lukewarm at best. The Breeders’ Cup Classic closes out the world championships and figures to help sort out Horse of the Year honors.

The 14-race, season-ending championships started with five races Friday. Nine more will be run on Day 2.

The event culminates with the 1¼-mile Classic, shown live in prime time on NBC.

McKinzie takes on 10 rivals, including Code of Honor, Preakness winner War of Will and mare Elate, who is challenging males on the 10th anniversary of superstar mare Zenyatta’s Classic victory over the same track.

‘‘He needs to get away from the gate and get into the race early,’’ Baffert said. ‘‘That’s the way he wants to run and he gets stronger as he goes. But he’s got to show up that day. I’ve seen great fields put together but a lot of horses don’t show up. It’s who shows up is going to get the big prize.’’

McKinzie has lost three straight at Santa Anita this year.

‘‘That’s why I did the jockey switch,’’ Baffert said.

The trainer has won the Classic three times and he’d like to do it again with McKinzie. The 4-year-old colt is named for Brad McKinzie, a racing executive and Baffert pal since their college days at the University of Arizona and a friend of the co-owners. McKinzie died of cancer at 62 in 2017.

Purchased for $170,000, McKinzie has earned over $2.2 million.

‘‘We’re all living through this horse, thinking about Brad,’’ Baffert said. ‘‘I feel a little extra pressure on me when this horse runs because I know we’re all thinking about him. When he got sick, that last year it was tough watching him go through what he went through. He would never complain. He didn’t want anybody to feel sorry for him. I wish I could be that tough.’’

Code of Honor finished second in the Kentucky Derby and has gotten better as the year has gone on, winning the Dwyer, Travers and Jockey Club Gold Cup. He’s looking to become the first 3-year-old since Arrogate in 2016 to win the Classic.

‘‘We’re coming and playing in the favorite’s backyard,’’ trainer Shug McGaughey said. ‘‘That’s not going to be easy.’’

As emotional as Baffert is about McKinzie, fellow Hall of Fame trainer Bill Mott has similar feelings for his pair of Classic runners, Elate and Japan-bred Yoshida. Both are set to make their final career starts Saturday.

Elate is undefeated in three starts at 1¼ miles.

‘‘Some horses seem to flatten out a little bit at that distance,’’ Mott said, ‘‘but she always seems to be coming on strong.’’

After winning the Preakness, War of Will finished ninth in the Belmont.

‘‘He looks good,’’ trainer Mark Casse said. ‘‘If he comes with his big race, everyone is going to know he’s there.’’

On Friday, European horses were shut out, with Storm the Court scoring the day’s biggest upset, winning the $2 million Juvenile by a neck at 45-1 odds.

Ridden by Flavien Prat, Storm the Court paid $93.80 to win. That puts the 2-year-old colt, who ran ran 1 1/16 miles in 1:44.93, into the conversation as a favorite for next year’s Kentucky Derby.

Anneau d’Or finished second and Wrecking Crew was third. Dennis’ Moment, the 4-5 favorite, stumbled out of the starting gate and ended up last.

Also Friday:

■ Sharing pulled a 13-1 upset in the $1 million Juvenile Fillies Turf, rallying to beat 7-2 favorite Daahyeh by 1¼ lengths with Sweet Melania third. Manny Franco was aboard as Sharing ran the mile in 1:34.59 and paid $29.60 to win.

■ British Idiom edged 2-1 favorite Donna Veloce by a neck in the $2 million Juvenile Fillies, the day’s third win in three pairings of jockey Javier Castellano and trainer Brad Cox. The two horses waged an intense duel through most of the lane. Donna Veloce got the first jump by grabbing the lead turning for home. British Idiom, the 5-2 second choice, quickly took up the chase and they raced side-by-side from midstretch to the finish line.

■ The Ortiz brothers were winners in the day’s first two races. Irad Ortiz Jr. won aboard Four Wheel Drive in the $1 million Juvenile Turf Sprint, and Jose wound up in the winner’s circle with Structor in the $1 million Juvenile Turf.

Structor, buried in heavy traffic on the final turn, sprung free late for a three-quarters of a length victory over 50-1 shot Billy Batts in the Turf. Gear Jockey was third. Structor improved to 3-for-3 for Chad Brown, the nation’s leading trainer this year with more than $25 million in earnings.

Four Wheel Drive, the son of Triple Crown winner American Pharoah, was the 3-2 favorite in the Sprint and in control throughout, holding off a late run by Chimney Rock by three-quarters of a length.