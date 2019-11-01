Stephen Curry underwent surgery on his broken left hand and the Golden State Warriors say he will miss at least three months but is expected to make a full recovery. The Warriors announced Curry had undergone surgery Friday morning performed by Dr. Steven Shin at the Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute in Los Angeles. Specialists examined a CT scan Curry had Thursday, a day after the two-time MVP broke his non-shooting hand in the third quarter of a 121-110 home loss to the Phoenix Suns. Curry was injured while driving to his left while defended by Kelly Oubre Jr. and with big man Aron Baynes standing in the paint. Curry leapt with the ball then came down head first, landing awkwardly on his hands as he tried to brace himself. Baynes then landed on Curry’s left hand. The 31-year-old Curry grimaced in pain, then walked to the locker room.

A person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press the New York Mets have decided to hire Carlos Beltrán as their manager. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not made an announcement. Beltrán has never managed before. He replaces Mickey Callaway, fired after two seasons. A nine-time All-Star during 20 major league seasons, Beltrán played for the Mets from 2005-11. Beltrán becomes the first minority to fill one of eight major league manager vacancies this offseason . . . Infielder Freddy Galvis’s $5.5 million option for next season has been exercised by the Cincinnati Reds. Galvis hit .234 with five homers and 16 RBIs in 32 games.

Revolution sign Buttner

The Revolution have signed Dutch left back Alexander Buttner, using targeted allocation money to add him to the roster. Buttner has spent 12 professional seasons in several European top-flight leagues, most recently in his native Netherlands with Vitesse Arnhem. He also has played for Dynamo Moscow and spent half a season on loan with perennial Belgian power Anderlecht. His most notable stint came with Manchester United in England, where he spent two seasons and appeared in 13 games. Under Alex Ferguson, United won the 2013 Premier League title while Buttner was there. In more than 275 appearances across all competitions, the 5-foot-9-inch, 165-pound Buttner has 20 goals and 37 assists . . . The National Women’s Soccer League announced rule changes for the 2020 season that will increase player salaries and team salary caps, as well as add $300,000 per team in allocation money to attract and retain top players. The league’s maximum salary for non-allocated players was increased from $46,200 to $50,000, with the minimum salary rising from $16,538 to $20,000.

Advertisement

Miscellany

Tokyo loses marathon

After two weeks of bitter debate, the Tokyo Olympic marathon is still going north to Sapporo. Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike conceded the powerful International Olympic Committee had won over her objection to keep the race in the Japanese capital. ‘‘We cannot agree or concur with the decision of the IOC,’’ Koike said, speaking through an interpreter at talks with the IOC and local organizers. ‘‘But the IOC has the final authority to change and we will not obstruct the decision.’’ . . . Top-ranked Novak Djokovic sped into the Paris Masters semifinals by demolishing seventh-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas, 6-1, 6-2. US Open semifinalist Grigor Dimitrov reached his second semifinal this season by beating Cristian Garin, 6-2, 7-5. Denis Shapovalov crushed Gael Monfils, 6-2, 6-2 . . . Karolina Pliskova advanced to the semifinals of the WTA Finals for the third straight year, beating Simona Halep, 6-0, 2-6, 6-4, in Shenzhen, China, shortly after defending champion Elina Svitolina beat replacement Sofia Kenin 7-5, 7-6 (10-8) . . . Denny Hamlin is racing for a NASCAR championship with a torn labrum in his left shoulder that will require offseason surgery.

Advertisement

Hamlin said he has had shoulder issues for years, and really doesn’t know what caused them. He said it hasn’t affected his driving the No. 11 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing and it wasn’t aggravated last weekend when he got horse-collared and pulled to the ground by a member of Joey Logano’s crew in a scuffle after the race in Virginia.