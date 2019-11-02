NFL Network RedZone host Scott Hanson shared an interesting statistic over the weekend that demonstrates how dominant the Patriots have been on defense this season: If the Patriots offense took three knees then punted on every offensive drive, they would still have a 4-2-2 record. It’s not 8-0, but it’s not bad.

Who needs Tom Brady when you have this defense?

Here’s how he breaks down the math: The only points that count for the Patriots are defensive and special teams plays: touchdowns and extra points; safeties and field goals. You don’t count any points scored off the offense, including touchdowns, interceptions returned for touchdowns or fumbles returned for TDs.

Advertisement

Which games would turn to ties and losses? Hanson broke it all down.

Patriots 33, Steelers 3 becomes Patriots 12, Steelers 3

Stephen Gostkowski would have been the star of this win with his four field goals

Patriots 43, Dolphins 0 becomes Patriots 17, Dolphins 0

No offensive TDs, still dominant: Twice, the defense intercepted Ryan Fitzpatrick and returned it for a touchdown

Patriots 30, Jets 14 becomes Jets 7, Patriots 3

This Jets game would have been the first loss on the Patriots’ calendar because of the four offensive touchdowns.

Patriots 16, Bills 10 becomes Patriots 10, Bills 10

The Patriots would have tied the Bills thanks to a blocked punt returned for a TD and a Gostkowski field goal.

Patriots 33, Redskins 7 becomes Redskins 7, Patriots 6

A loss to the Redskins? Yep, because 27 of those 33 points were scored on touchdowns (four TDs, three XPs).

Patriots 35, Giants 14 becomes Patriots 14, Giants 7

The Boogeymen showed up to play, scoring two touchdowns - one on a blocked punt, another on a fumble return.

Patriots 33, Jets 0 becomes Patriots 5, Jets 0

While it’s not quite as dominant as 33-0, the defense would still probably have Sam Darnold seeing ghosts.

Advertisement

Patriots 27, Browns 13 becomes Patriots 13, Browns 13

With two Mike Nugent field goals and another fumble returned for a touchdown, the defense and special teams did enough to tie with the Browns in this scenario.

Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.