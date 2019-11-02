Of course he knew it wouldn’t be perfect. He and Judy, then pregnant with their first child, knew they might never get to plant deep roots near Judy’s hometown of Walpole, that they could instead be taking the first step up a ladder of coaching stops across the country. Life as a college football coach can be peripatetic at best.

When Scott Larkee was hired as Harvard’s defensive coordinator a dozen years ago, he turned to his wife, Judy, like him a Harvard grad and former star athlete on the Cambridge campus, and uttered one simple sentence of gratitude: “I just got my dream job.”

Advertisement

They weren’t worried.

After all, coaching has nothing on life as a carnival worker.

And for Scott, growing up a Larkee meant growing up on the midway. Born into a carnival family — Tip Top Shows was first purchased by his grandfather, Marvin, in 1946 and eventually taken over by his own parents, Al and Barbara — Larkee most certainly did not follow a conventional path to the Ivy-covered Harvard campus. But both his playing days (the former linebacker graduated with 243 career tackles, then third in school history) and his coaching ones (Larkee is now an assistant head coach, defensive coordinator, and linebackers coach) were undeniably shaped by his younger ones in Wisconsin and Florida, when the values that still guide him now, love of family and devotion to hard work, were learned by osmosis.

Being a carny meant summers in one state and winters in another, meant football season at one high school and basketball and track at another, meant the home you shared with your parents and older sister was a fifth-wheel trailer that moved location at the end of each stop at a county fair, meant Sunday night carnival teardowns in one town and Monday morning setups in another. It meant building your physical strength by learning to put together the Tilt-A-Whirl ride piece by heavy metal piece, meant honing your business sense by running a grab stand (carny lingo for the hamburger/hot dog/sausage station), a game stall or the popcorn wagon, meant sharpening your social skills by working with and alongside people from every walk of American life.

Advertisement

For Scott Larkee, it meant everything.

Larkee was a carnival worker in his youth before The Boston Globe

“I could talk about the carnival forever,” Larkee said in a recent conversation. “I saw a lot of different things growing up, spent time in different areas. I think about that with my kids, what they’re being exposed to, I was around all different people. And my parents’ work ethic is unbelievable. I don’t know if there’s many professions like that, where it’s just an all-the-time thing, all day every day through a good majority of the year. Most of the time they were always working, and I think that was second nature to kids who grew up that way. It’s just how it is.

“And we were always together. That’s a big thing.”

“He talks about how much he loved his childhood growing up,” echoed Judy. “I’m sure there were times he probably didn’t want to leave Wisconsin and go to Florida, but now, when we’re talking to our own family and talking about what a nomadic life a football coach can have, he always says, ‘Oh, it can be great for the kids. It’s the reason I am the way I am.’ He’s very adaptable.”

Advertisement

And very busy. With six young Larkees running around — their kids are Shea, 12, Sam, 11, Maureen, 9, Joe, 8, Mike, 6, and Casey, 3 — Scott and Judy spend a lot of time juggling schedules. Judy boasts a sparkling athletic résumé of her own — as Judy Collins, she left Harvard as the field hockey program’s all-time leading scorer — so it’s no surprise the two encourage and support their kids’ varied interests in sports, dance, and school activities.

What a carnival team they might have made. It’s enough to make Scott’s dad Al imagine what he’d have done with the manpower. As the youngest of his own set of nine siblings, there was never a shortage of Larkee aunts, uncles or cousins on the payroll, back when Al said “you couldn’t walk down the midway without running into one.”

“I was like Scott, 5 years old when my dad got into it, and really, the whole industry is pretty much family orientated,” Al said from Florida, where he and Barbara have settled, only recently having gotten out of the full-time carnival game for good. Their daughter, Cindy, is still involved, however, so the backdrop remains the same. “The kids were always involved in the work, they were responsible, had a strong work ethic. It’s a great way to be raised.”

That’s what Scott remembers — honest, hard work and fun family times. He remembers being put in charge of his first ride, the Gravitron, riding it himself as much as he could all day, every day. He remembers his mom cooking up the homemade caramel recipe for the apples he and his sister would help sell, sweating over that steamy concoction or just as profusely while handing out corn dogs, funnel cakes or elephant ears, then doing the opposite when snow cones might be on the menu. He remembers watching his dad being able to fix any mechanical problem that arose, back before tech took over and rides were all but computer operated, back when Ferris wheels didn’t have fancy gondola chairs and the height of one could tell you plenty about how big a carnival was.

Advertisement

Larkee probably doesn’t even know his dad considers him “still the best foreman I ever had.”

But that was his world, and though it was one Judy knew little about, Scott couldn’t wait to share. The two met as fellow Harvard first-years, introduced by a mutual friend but hooked for life by mutual interests.

“Before we had kids I was out there at the carnival a couple times. It was unimaginable,” she said. “I think I might have helped tear down a ride. I probably didn’t last very long. A lot of his friends who went out to visit still take about setting up the Tilt-A-Whirl. It’s a crazy, crazy lifestyle. Even now when we tell people, they’re like, ‘What?’ It’s unfathomable to anybody else.”

But it’s special to them, so much so that the family kept up annual summer trips as recently as two years ago, when they’d navigate the kids through the late nights and bright lights, the loud noises and endless voices, all so they could experience the life their dad did. “It was hard to get on that timeline, but of course the kids love it,” Judy said.

Advertisement

“Shea knew the names of every ride when she was a little kid,” added Scott.

These are the ways we are all built, made from pieces of what came before, completed by the lives we choose. For Scott, it’s a combination that built a coach able to relate to any student or player who might cross his path, energized rather than intimidated by the differences between them. They are traits head coach Tim Murphy appreciates, ones he first saw in recruiting Larkee back when he was a senior at Wisconsin’s Waupaca High School, when Al and Barbara rented a lake house for the winter and allowed Scott to complete one full school year in one place.

“Scott, from the very beginning, was, in a very low-key way, just one of those kids you knew was going to make the most of everything he had, make the most of his opportunity, as a football player, as a coach,” Murphy said. “You also knew what was important to him. He’s not impressed by how much money you make or what your title is, he’s impressed by what kind of person you are. That sense of who he is comes out in his coaching. Our players see that.”

The kids do, too. Sam, the Larkees’ oldest son, is already eyeing a Harvard football career, telling Murphy he’s ready for whatever position is needed. They all love the school and the football program, with the oldest ones already logging time on the sidelines at games, all of them visiting dad at work when they can.

“When the Larkee family visits, you know about it,” Murphy laughed. “Whenever they visit it’s a great vibe, a tremendous family dynamic. The circus is coming to town.”

Close, but not quite. More like the carnival. And they wouldn’t have it any other way.

Larkee walked behind a player running a drill during Wednesday’s practice. Nic Antaya for The Boston Globe

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Globe_Tara.