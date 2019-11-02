‘‘It will be great for me to see if I can try to catch up with her,’’ Keitany said.

Facing a thin field, the 37-year-old Kenyan will try for her fifth title in six years at the New York City Marathon on Sunday. A year ago, she finished 17 seconds off the course record. Another victory would still leave her well behind Grete Waitz’s record nine New York titles.

NEW YORK — Mary Keitany is back for another bolt through the boroughs.

She’ll be followed by roughly 52,000 racers a year after a world marathon record 52,813 runners crossed the finish line in Central Park after winding through New York’s five boroughs.

It’s a path dominated by Keitany since her first victory in 2014. She followed with two more consecutive titles, including a dominant conquest in 2016 when she won by more than 3½ minutes.

She slowed in 2017, opening the door for Shalane Flanagan to become the first American woman to win in New York since Miki Gorman in 1976-77, but returned last year with her fastest mark yet, in 2 hours, 22 minutes, 48 seconds — not far off Maraget Okayo’s 2:22:31 course record from 2003.

Keitany’s priority, however, is the race.

‘‘I’m not saying I won’t run with time,’’ she said. ‘‘But I’m ready to try to defend my title.’’

Former Boston winner Desiree Linden is among the top American marathoners who hope the race serves as good practice for the U.S. Olympic team trials in February, as are 2016 Olympian Jared Ward, Sara Hall, and Kellyn Taylor.

With its many bridges, the New York course should run similarly to the hilly trials course in Atlanta.

‘‘New York is a tactical race,’’ Taylor said. ‘‘And that’s how the trials is.’’

Among the celebrity set, former New York Giants running back Tiki Barber is set to run his sixth straight NYC Marathon. ‘‘Orange Is the New Black’’ actor Uzo Aduba, a Boston native, will run for the second time.