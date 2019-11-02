Derek Kyler connected with Masaki Aerts for the game’s only touchdown, a 43-yard scoring strike on the final play of the game, and Dartmouth stunned Harvard, 9-6, at Harvard Stadium on Saturday to remain unbeaten.

The Big Green (7-0, 4-0 Ivy League), ranked 14th in the FCS coaches poll, managed only a 42-yard field goal by Connor Davis with 59 seconds left before halftime before Kyler’s game-winning toss.

Jake McIntyre kicked a 41-yard field goal midway through the first quarter to give the Crimson (4-3, 2-2) a 3-0 lead. McIntyre’s 38-yard field goal with 9:48 left in the third quarter gave Harvard the lead until the final play.