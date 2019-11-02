SOMERSET — It likely won’t be remembered as the Somerset-Berkley field hockey team’s most dominant performance of the season, but the end result was the same for the defending Division 1 state champion.

Senior Lucas Crook had three goals and an assist and his sister Camryn, a junior, had a goal and three assists to lead the top-seeded Raiders in a 6-0 victory over No. 17 King Philip in Saturday’s Division 1 South first-round matchup in Somerset.

The game marked the fourth consecutive year Somerset-Berkley (19-0) and King Philip (10-7-3) met in the D1 South tourney. Although the Warriors earned victories in 2016 and ’17, the Falcons won last year’s matchup and Saturday’s win padded their overall winning streak to 38 in a row.