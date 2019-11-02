SOMERSET — It likely won’t be remembered as the Somerset-Berkley field hockey team’s most dominant performance of the season, but the end result was the same for the defending Division 1 state champion.
Senior Lucas Crook had three goals and an assist and his sister Camryn, a junior, had a goal and three assists to lead the top-seeded Raiders in a 6-0 victory over No. 17 King Philip in Saturday’s Division 1 South first-round matchup in Somerset.
The game marked the fourth consecutive year Somerset-Berkley (19-0) and King Philip (10-7-3) met in the D1 South tourney. Although the Warriors earned victories in 2016 and ’17, the Falcons won last year’s matchup and Saturday’s win padded their overall winning streak to 38 in a row.
“I thought her team played fine, but I think we were sloppy today,” said Somerset-Berkley coach Jen Crook. “We haven’t played a game in a week. We’ve been practicing on half a field, sometimes we don’t even have a field and we have to go find one. We’re doing the best we can with what we’re given here.”
Sophomore Elena Cabral and senior Alex Millar also scored for the Raiders, who will meet No. 8 Needham on Monday in the South quarterfinals (Time TBD). The Rockets earned a 1-0 win over No. 9 Canton in a first-round matchup Saturday afternoon.
King Philip junior goalie Makenzie Manning kept the Warriors in the game early, making 14 of her 24 saves in the opening half. Even though the loss marks the end of King Philip’s season, Warriors coach Lisa Cropper said she was pleased with how her team played against Somerset-Berkley, which has outscored opponents, 179-3, this season.
“I was very happy with how we played,” said Cropper. “The kids played hard right until the end and didn’t quit. It’s a unique challenge that we had, being a No. 17 seed and playing a No. 1 seed that’s undefeated, and I thought we handled that well.”
