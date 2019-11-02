‘‘I’m not going to complain,’’ McIlroy said after 5-under-par 67 with no bogeys on his card. ‘‘I’m in the lead going into tomorrow. Just need to rest up and try to get out there and play another good, solid round of golf.’’

He didn’t get the most out of his round Saturday at Sheshan International in Shanghai. But he had the lead.

On a day when eight players had a chance to take the lead at the HSBC Champions, Rory McIlroy found the best way to move forward was to not go backward.

McIlroy hit a towering lob wedge that spun down the ridge to 3 feet for birdie on the par-5 closing hole to take a one-shot lead over Louis Oosthuizen on a day of big runs and unseemly collapses. He had neither.

McIlroy only had to stress twice for par, and not after the third hole. He wound up at 15-under 201 as he goes for his first World Golf Championship since 2015, his fourth victory of the year, and a chance to move a little closer to the No. 1 ranking.

Oosthuizen began the third round with five straight birdies and finished with two birdies over his last three holes for a 65.

‘‘Five in a row and then just played decent,’’ Oosthuizen said. ‘‘Need to have another good one tomorrow.’’

Li Haotong of China had a robust crowd going early with five birdies through six holes to take the lead, only to shoot 42 on the back nine for a 74 that knocked him out of contention.

Defending champion Xander Schauffele felt a little better in his fight to recover from the flu, and it showed early when he opened with three straight birdies and missed an 8-foot putt that would have been four in a row. He overcame a few mistakes around the turn and finished with three straight birdies for a 68 to finish two off the lead and get into the final group.

This is the only World Golf Championships event where no one has won back-to-back, and Schauffele is in the best shape to try to keep the WGCs in American hands for the eighth straight time.

‘‘I wasn’t expecting to play this well at the beginning of the week, so I’m probably the happiest guy in the tournament,’’ he said.

Schauffele was tied at 13-under with Matt Fitzpatrick (70), who kept his bogey-free streak going with a 70-foot par putt on the fifth hole, only to miss a 4-foot par putt on the seventh hole, his first bogey since the first hole of the tournament.

He dropped two more shots on the back and didn’t make enough birdies — or as many birdies as everyone around him on another prime afternoon in Shanghai — to keep pace.

Eight players were within five shots of the lead, including Sungjae Im (70) and Match Play champion Kevin Kisner (67), both hopeful of being wild-card selections next week for the Presidents Cup.

LPGA — Defending champion Nelly Korda shot a 7-under 65 to take a three-stroke lead after the third round of the Swinging Skirts in Taipei

Korda, who started the round one stroke back of overnight leader Mi Jung Hur, carded seven birdies at the par-72 Miramar Golf Country Club to finish at 18-under 198, three strokes ahead of Minjee Lee, who shot a 67.

‘‘I think I’ve gone over 36 holes without a bogey, which is something that I always strive to do,’’ Korda said. ‘‘I don’t remember the last time I did that. I don’t think I’ve ever actually done that. But I’m just playing really solid golf, and there’s still so much golf to be played.’’

Lee briefly moved into a tie with Korda after back-to-back birdies on the 11th and 12th. But Korda quickly regained the lead with a birdie of her own on the par-5 12th.

Caroline Masson shot 66 and was in third place, four strokes behind. Top-ranked Jin Young Ko withdrew during the third round. She was 2 over after 10 holes and 5 over on the tournament. No immediate reason was given for her withdrawal.

Mi Jung Hur, who is looking for her third victory this season, shot a 71 and was in fourth place at 13 under.

Champions — Retief Goosen shot a 6-under 66 to take a one-stroke lead over Fred Couples and Bernhard Langer into the final round of the Invesco QQQ Championship in Thousand Oaks, Calif., the second event in the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

Goosen birdied five of the last seven holes on the front nine at Sherwood Country Club, added a birdie on the par-5 11th, bogeyed the par-3 12th and rebounded with a birdie on the par-4 14th. The 50-year-old South African had a 10-under 134 total.

‘‘I was walking down No. 6 or so and you see Langer’s name at the top of the board and you know now you’ve got to put your foot down,’’ Goosen said. ‘‘Luckily, he stumbled a bit coming in, but I also sort of stumbled a bit. It’s going to be nice going up against Freddie and Bernhard tomorrow.’’

Langer, the 62-year-old German star who has won the season Schwab Cup title five times, matched Couples with a 65. Langer closed with a bogey, and Couples finished with a birdie.

‘‘I hit it a little better, a little closer and made some putts, that was really the difference,’’ Langer said. ‘‘Just sour to have finished with a bogey there on the last. Not the way to finish a day like that, but played really well, did everything well.’’

The top 36 in the standings will advance to the season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship next week in Phoenix. Goosen began the week seventh, Langer fourth and Couples 32nd.

PGA — Harry Higgs rebounded from his first bogey of the week to take a two-stroke lead in the PGA Tour’s inaugural Bermuda Championship in Southampton.

After dropping a stroke on the par-4 14th at hilly Port Royal, Higgs birdied the par-3 16th and par-4 18th for his second straight 6-under 65. He had a 17-under 196 total.

‘‘Fourteen, I knew I needed to hit that putt way harder,’’ Higgs said. ‘‘I got a little irritated, but I just laughed. I figured I was going to make a bogey at some point. I didn’t want to, but I was probably going to do it at some point.’’

Bryson DeChambeau’s teammate at SMU, Higgs is making his sixth start of his rookie season after winning on the Korn Ferry Tour and finishing fifth on the developmental tour’s regular-season points list to earn PGA Tour card.

Brendon Todd, tied for the second-round lead with Higgs and Scottie Scheffler, was second after a 67.