AMHERST — Stephen Calvert passed for 474 yards and four touchdowns and Frankie Hickson added three scoring runs as Liberty overpowered UMass, 63-21, on Saturday in a game between independent programs at McGuirk Stadium.

Liberty (6-3) took control of the game in the first quarter. Hickson capped a game-opening drive with a 7-yard touchdown run. The Minutemen (1-8) were forced to punt on their first drive, but DJ Stubbs fumbled and Isaiah Rodgers recovered the ball, giving UMass a first and 10 at the Liberty 16. Cam Roberson ran it in from there to knot the score at 7.

It took the Flames three plays to regain the lead for good. Calvert connected with Joshua Mack for a 62-yard gain on second down and freshman quarterback Brandon Robinson stepped in and tossed his first career TD pass, a 5-yarder to Troy Henderson. Calvert stretched the Flames’ lead to 14 with a 31-yard scoring strike to Demario Douglas with 1:36 left in the second quarter. After Liberty forced a three-and-out, Calvert needed just two plays to make it 28-7 — hitting Antonio Gandy-Golden for a 60-yard TD with two seconds left.