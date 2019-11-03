To refresh this page throughout the evening, click here.

6:19 p.m.: The weather in Baltimore this evening doesn’t look like it’s going to be a big deal, for what it’s worth. According to The Weather Channel, temperatures in the 40s are expected and skies will be clear, with almost no chance of rain. Good early November conditions for both teams.

6:00 p.m: Welcome back to football! It’s one of the more anticipated games of the year tonight when the Patriots meet the Ravens in Baltimore. New England is aiming to get to 9-0, while the Ravens and young quarterback Lamar Jackson are aiming to make a statement against the defending champs. We’ll have the usual pregame updates -- weather forecasts, the latest betting news, inactive announcements and analysis (which should be along just before 7 p.m.) -- right up until kickoff, as well as the latest from Baltimore all night long.