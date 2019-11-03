To refresh this page throughout the evening, click here.
6:19 p.m.: The weather in Baltimore this evening doesn’t look like it’s going to be a big deal, for what it’s worth. According to The Weather Channel, temperatures in the 40s are expected and skies will be clear, with almost no chance of rain. Good early November conditions for both teams.
6:00 p.m: Welcome back to football! It’s one of the more anticipated games of the year tonight when the Patriots meet the Ravens in Baltimore. New England is aiming to get to 9-0, while the Ravens and young quarterback Lamar Jackson are aiming to make a statement against the defending champs. We’ll have the usual pregame updates -- weather forecasts, the latest betting news, inactive announcements and analysis (which should be along just before 7 p.m.) -- right up until kickoff, as well as the latest from Baltimore all night long.
First, let’s get things started with your pregame reading list:
Chad Finn’s Unconventional Preview: Patriots have barely had a quiz, let alone a test like the Ravens
Ben Volin’s Sunday Football Notes: What happened to the Patriots-Ravens rivalry?
Andrew Mahoney: Patriots have had a couple of, well, interesting games at Baltimore
Nora Princiotti: Who is the fastest Patriot?
Jim McBride: Injury short-lived, Tom Brady surprises everyone and says . . . he’s playing Sunday
Jim McBride: Patriots activate N’Keal Harry to 53-man roster.
Brandon Chase: Seahawks reportedly tried to sign Antonio Brown before claiming Josh Gordon
Jim McBride: The guys who defend Patriots receiver N’Keal Harry in practice are raving about him
Ben Volin’s Film Study: Patriots up against a dynamo in Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson
