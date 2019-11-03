Navy (7-1) moved into the Associated Press college football poll at No. 25, giving the American Athletic Conference four ranked teams, more than all but the Big Ten and the Southeastern Conference. Navy joins fellow AAC members Cincinnati (No. 17), Memphis (No. 19), and SMU (No. 23). With nine ranked teams not playing this weekend — including four of the top five — there was little movement throughout the Top 25. LSU and Alabama are 1-2, setting up Saturday’s contest, which will be the first regular-season 1-2 game since the same two did it in 2011. Georgia jumped two spots to No. 6 after beating Florida in the weekend’s biggest game, while the Gators slipped four spots to No. 10. The first College Football Playoff selection committee rankings will come out Tuesday night.

Florida State fired second-year football coach Willie Taggart on Sunday, less than 24 hours after the Seminoles lost to rival Miami and with the team in danger of missing a bowl game for the second consecutive season. Florida State (4-5) plays at Boston College (5-4) on Saturday, and needs to win two of its final three to become bowl eligible. The Seminoles finish the regular season against FCS foe Alabama State and then play at No. 10 Florida. Taggart was 9-12 at Florida State, which won the national title in 2013 and has been in a freefall for the last three seasons. The Seminoles have not been ranked this season, are 0-5 against rivals Miami, Florida, and Clemson under Taggart and attendance for games at Doak Campbell Stadium has plummeted. ‘‘We had no choice but to make a change,’’ Florida State president John Thrasher said. The school said longtime Florida State assistant Odell Haggins has been asked to take over as interim coach for the remainder of the season. Haggins was 2-0 as the interim in 2017, after Jimbo Fisher left Florida State for Texas A&M in December. Taggart will receive a large payday, as Florida State owes him a $17 million buyout as part of the letter of agreement he signed two years ago. Taggart, 43, is 56-62 as a head coach. He went 16-20 at Western Kentucky, 24-25 at South Florida, and 7-5 in his lone season at Oregon. Florida State’s 5-7 record last season was the program’s first losing campaign since 1976 and it snapped a streak of 36 consecutive seasons in which the Seminoles played in a bowl game.

Tennis

Barty cashes in big

Ashleigh Barty added to a career year by winning her first WTA Finals title in her first appearance at the season-ending event with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over defending champion Elina Svitolina in Shenzhen, China. Barty takes home a record $4.42 million paycheck for the WTA Finals title, the richest winner’s prize ever in the sport. The title adds to the 23-year-old Australian’s lengthy list of achievements in 2019, including her first Grand Slam title at the French Open. She also rose to the No. 1 ranking in the game and is now enjoying her 15th week in the top spot, becoming the first Australian to hold the year-end top spot. The season isn’t over for Barty yet as she heads to Perth to lead the Australian Fed Cup team in the final against France next weekend . . . Novak Djokovic looked imperious in beating an overawed Denis Shapovalov, 6-3, 6-4, to win his fifth Paris Masters final, clinching a 34th overall Masters title to move one behind record holder Rafael Nadal. At 32 years old, Djokovic has already won 77 titles. Shapovalov was mostly outclassed, even though he was physically fresh having avoided a potentially grueling semifinal because the second-ranked Nadal pulled out beforehand with an abdominal strain.

Hockey

NHL suspends Lucic

Calgary Flames forward Milan Lucic was suspended for two games without pay by the NHL for roughing Blue Jackets forward Kole Sherwood during Saturday’s game. The incident happened five minutes into the second period of Calgary’s 3-0 win. Lucic, 31, punched Sherwood behind the Flames net, knocking him to the ice, after Sherwood had poked at Calgary goaltender David Rittich’s pads and received a slashing minor. Lucic was assessed two minor penalties for roughing; Sherwood left the game but later returned. The league said in an explanatory video that Lucic’s history of ‘‘recent and similar punches’’ warranted the suspension. He has been fined once and suspended once for punching other opponents since 2016. In his first season with Calgary, Lucic has three assists and 30 penalty minutes over 16 games.

Miscellany

Hamilton wins No. 6

Lewis Hamilton wrapped up his sixth Formula One championship with a second-place finish at the US Grand Prix in Austin, Texas,, a race he led late until surrendering the position to Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas in the final laps. The 34-year-old British driver moved with one of the record seven titles won by Michael Schumacher. Hamilton has won the last three championships and locked this one up with two races left. Once he parked, Hamilton stood on his car and grabbed his head in both hands, then draped himself in a Union Jack flag. Minutes later, rival Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel, whose run of four straight titles was ended by Hamilton in 2014, embraced him with a handshake and a hug. The sixth championship moves Hamilton past Argentina’s Juan Manuel Fangio, the ‘‘Godfather’’ of F1 drivers who won five titles in the 1950s . . . Andrew Blaser and Megan Henry are headed to USA Skeleton’s World Cup roster for the first time, after both put together winning performances in the national team trials series that ended Sunday in Lake Placid, N.Y. Blaser swept the four-race men’s series, and Henry went 2 for 2 this weekend to earn her spot on the roster. Alex Ivanov, who lives in Carlisle, Mass., and went to Fitchburg State, got the other men’s berth, and Savannah Graybill took the remaining women’s at-large spot. The World Cup season starts on the first two weekends of December, both of those races to be held on USA Skeleton’s home track in Lake Placid.