Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins was suspended for 25 games without pay on Tuesday for a violation of the NBA’s anti-drug program after testing positive for a growth hormone. The NBA announced that Collins, 22, tested positive for Peptide-2. He is Atlanta’s leading rebounder and second-leading scorer. Collins apologized in a statement, saying he was ‘‘incredibly frustrated and disappointed in myself for putting all of us in this position,’’ but that he planned to appeal the suspension. Collins is the third player to be handed 25-game suspensions for drug violations this season, following Deandre Ayton and Wilson Chandler . . . Trail Blazers forward Zach Collins had shoulder surgery that will sideline him for at least four months. The No. 10 overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft out of Gonzaga, Collins has averaged 5.7 points and 3.8 rebounds in 156 games with Portland.

No. 13 Minnesota and coach P.J. Fleck agreed on a seven-year contract extension that will keep him with the Golden Gophers through the 2026 season. The extension is pending approval from the Board of Regents.

Baseball

Game 7 helps Series avoid dubious record

It may be no solace to the Astros, but the Nationals’ comeback win in the World Series helped baseball avoid a dubious record. The seventh and deciding game of the Series reached 23.2 million people, eclipsing even ‘‘Sunday Night Football’’ and enabling the Series to average just under 14 million viewers per game, the Nielsen company said. The last game drew nearly 7 million more viewers than any of the other games. Through five games, the series was on pace to be the least-watched Fall Classic ever . . . Cardinals manager Mike Shildt has a new three-year contract through the 2022 season and president of baseball operations John Mozeliak received a three-year extension through 2023.

Soccer

Liverpool to use two teams to avoid conflict

Liverpool will use two different teams in the Club World Cup and League Cup quarterfinals to play the games on consecutive days and avoid a scheduling pile-up. Liverpool announced that its League Cup quarterfinal against Aston Villa will go ahead on its original date of Dec. 17 — only one day before the Champions League winners’ first match at the Club World Cup in Qatar. The decision was made to avoid having to play the League Cup game at a later date during the busy Premier League schedule around Christmas and New Year's.

Sports media

After exodus, Deadspin manager walking, too

Days after the entire staff of the popular website Deadspin quit in revolt, the manager who prompted the exodus said he is leaving, too. Paul Maidment, who was editorial director of G/O Media, said the time was right for him to leave to pursue an entrepreneurial opportunity. Maidment and his bosses had ordered Deadspin employees to stick to sports in their postings, and refrain from writing about culture, politics and the media. Employees rejected the edict and quit.

Miscellany

IOC pledges $10m to fight Olympic doping

IOC president Thomas Bach pledged $10 million to fight doping in sports, half of which would go toward storing samples from pre-Olympics testing for 10 years and the other half toward investigations and research. It was a fitting entrée for Witold Banka, the incoming president of WADA who, after taking the stage following Bach’s presentation at a world anti-doping conference in Katowice, Poland, promised he would not tolerate cheating or manipulations. ‘‘The new future of anti-doping starts today,’’ Banka said.