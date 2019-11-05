The Panthers placed quarterback Cam Newton on injured reserve, meaning he can’t play for the rest of the regular season.
Panthers general manager Marty Hurney said Tuesday that Newton is still experiencing pain in his foot and needs to continue to rehab from the injury.
‘‘He saw two foot specialists last week who agreed that he should continue that path prescribed by the team’s medical staff, and that it likely will take significant time for the injury to fully heal,’’ Hurney said.
The Panthers have rallied to win five of their past six games behind Kyle Allen, who was an undrafted rookie in 2018.
Butler put on IR
The Titans placed cornerback Malcolm Butler on IR after he hurt his left wrist Sunday against the Panthers . . . Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said he will start QB Nick Foles over rookie sensation Gardner Minshew ‘‘going forward.’’ He made the decision during the team’s bye week, saying Foles is ready to return from a broken left collarbone and will start Sunday at Indianapolis . . . Safety Jermaine Whitehead apologized for his alarming postgame social media rant, a tirade that led to his release by the Browns. Whitehead was cut Monday after he posted several threatening and profane messages on Twitter following Cleveland’s 24-19 loss in Denver on Sunday . . . Former first-round pick Robert Nkemdiche was released by the Dolphins, who decided the lineman couldn’t help their struggling defense . . . The Jets placed cornerback Trumaine Johnson on season-ending IR.