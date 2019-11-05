The Panthers placed quarterback Cam Newton on injured reserve, meaning he can’t play for the rest of the regular season.

Panthers general manager Marty Hurney said Tuesday that Newton is still experiencing pain in his foot and needs to continue to rehab from the injury.

‘‘He saw two foot specialists last week who agreed that he should continue that path prescribed by the team’s medical staff, and that it likely will take significant time for the injury to fully heal,’’ Hurney said.