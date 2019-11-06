The only thing that tripped up guard Derryck Thornton in his Boston College debut was his Under Armour sneakers.
Midway through the first half of BC’s 77-70 win Wednesday night over Wake Forest, Thornton came down court, made a jab step at the free throw line, and his left shoe came apart.
He stumbled for a second, dribbled the ball out, took a look at his shoe, and got the attention of the referees to stop play.
“I was surprised,” Thornton said. “I thought it was something with my foot, but it didn’t hurt. So I looked down and I saw the shoe was messed up. I was like, ugh. I just told the ref, ‘Hey sir, my shoe’s messed up.’ ”
Advertisement
Thornton sorted out his sneaker malfunction on the bench, swapping his white UA Curry 7s, the signature shoe of Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, for a pair of red ones.
“They’re all Under Armour,” he said. “The other Under Armour shoes are good as well. I’ve been wearing those for quite a while. The red ones, I just started wearing, so I’m just breaking them in. I warmed up in the red ones, but they didn’t feel comfortable, so I went back to the faithful ones and they ended up ripping.”
Julian Benbow can be reached at jbenbow@globe.com.