The only thing that tripped up guard Derryck Thornton in his Boston College debut was his Under Armour sneakers.

Midway through the first half of BC’s 77-70 win Wednesday night over Wake Forest, Thornton came down court, made a jab step at the free throw line, and his left shoe came apart.

He stumbled for a second, dribbled the ball out, took a look at his shoe, and got the attention of the referees to stop play.