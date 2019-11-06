New York Jets running back Le’Veon Bell missed practice because of ankle and knee soreness, but the team is optimistic he will be able to play Sunday against the Giants.

Coach Adam Gase said Wednesday that an MRI a day earlier revealed no structural damage.

Bell was hurt late during New York’s 26-18 loss at Miami on Sunday. The star running back never left the game and Gase didn’t know Bell’s knee or ankle were bothering him until Monday when he missed a meeting to have tests.