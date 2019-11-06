New York Jets running back Le’Veon Bell missed practice because of ankle and knee soreness, but the team is optimistic he will be able to play Sunday against the Giants.
Coach Adam Gase said Wednesday that an MRI a day earlier revealed no structural damage.
Bell was hurt late during New York’s 26-18 loss at Miami on Sunday. The star running back never left the game and Gase didn’t know Bell’s knee or ankle were bothering him until Monday when he missed a meeting to have tests.
Bell has 415 yards rushing on 125 carries, a 3.3-yard average that ranks as the lowest of his career.
Advertisement
Mahomes day-to-day
The Chiefs will continue to split first-team reps in practice between Patrick Mahomes and backup Matt Moore this week, leaving open the possibility the league’s MVP could be back for Sunday’s game at Tennessee. Mahomes has been out since dislocating his kneecap in a game against Denver on Oct. 17 . . . Rams receiver Brandin Cooks won’t play in Sunday’s game against Pittsburgh while he seeks further medical help for his second concussion in a month . . . The Cardinals activated offensive lineman Max Garcia from the physically unable to perform list and placed defensive lineman Clinton McDonald on IR . . . The Dolphins decided not to add cornerback Cordrea Tankersley (ACL injury) to the 53-man roster by Wednesday’s deadline, ending his season before it began . . . Giants leading receiver Evan Engram has a sprained left foot, and his status for Sunday’s game against the Jets is uncertain. Wearing a walking boot on his foot, the tight end described his injury as a low-grade sprain . . . Cowboys defensive lineman Daniel Ross was arrested in Frisco, Texas, on charges of possession of marijuana and unlawful carrying of a weapon.