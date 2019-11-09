It puts him one spot ahead of reigning NASCAR champion Joey Logano on the starting grid, and Busch and Logano are the two drivers above the cutline to earn berths in next week’s championship field.

Busch earned the top starting spot for Sunday’s race at ISM Raceway outside of Phoenix in Avondale, Ariz. He turned a lap in Saturday qualifying at 140.116 miles per hour in his Toyota to earn his first pole of the season.

Kyle Busch won the pole and all eight title contenders qualified in the top 10 for the final race to decide the championship field.

Martin Truex Jr. and Kevin Harvick have both already locked themselves into the final four, and six drivers are vying for the final two positions.

Denny Hamlin, the Daytona 500 winner and Busch and Truex’s teammate for Joe Gibbs Racing, qualified third and Truex was fourth.

Kyle Larson was the highest-qualifying Chevrolet at fifth, followed by Chase Elliott and Harvick.

Ryan Blaney was the lowest qualifying playoff driver at 10th.

Larson, Elliott and Blaney likely need to win to advance to the finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Hamlin needs Busch or Logano to have some sort of issue, or, a win Sunday.

Bubba Wallace was fined $50,000 by NASCAR for causing a caution last week at Texas that affected the race for at least one playoff driver.

Wallace was also docked 50 points in the driver standings after a Saturday morning meeting between Wallace, Richard Petty Motorsports officials and NASCAR at ISM Raceway.

‘‘We fully understand NASCAR’s position and expectations of its competitors,’’ said RPM competition director Philippe Lopez. ‘‘NASCAR has a difficult job officiating race events and we do not need to make the task more challenging.’’

The team said Wallace will not appeal.

His spin in last Sunday’s race was criticized by Kyle Larson as intentional and it brought out a caution for Wallace, who had a flat tire and needed to go to pit road and was attempting to minimize the impact to his race. But it changed the outcome of Larson’s race and dropped him into a deep hole before the final race to qualify for NASCAR’s championship round.

Larson said Friday his Chip Ganassi Racing team had pulled Wallace’s data to determine if it was truly deliberate and the findings convinced the team that Wallace spun on purpose.

‘‘We looked at Bubba’s data and you can definitely see him swerving, he turns right and then at the same time he turns left and stabs the throttle and spins out. It’s whatever at this point,’’ Larson said.

Larson’s criticism brought the issue of deliberate cautions to the forefront during an intense competition for the two remaining positions in the final four.

‘‘I think it should play out naturally. I'm all for whatever is natural, not messing around with the cautions and getting them when you need them,’’ Denny Hamlin said. ‘‘Our sport is so different than others when it comes to that. When someone in football fakes an injury and it slows the game down, or gets a time out, that’s not a game changer, right?

‘‘However, a caution that is untimely for someone that has pitted versus someone who hasn’t is a complete game changer. You can’t fake things no matter what the sport, but the stakes are higher in NASCAR because you can really screw people over.’’

Justin Allgaier raced to his first NASCAR Xfinity Series victory of the season Saturday at ISM Raceway to advance to the championship finale.

Allgaier will race Christopher Bell, Cole Custer and reigning champion Tyler Reddick for the title next Saturday at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Only Reddick has a championship.

‘‘We said we needed to come in and win to get to Homestead, and we did that,’’ Allgaier said.

Allgaier cried as he crossed the finish line, the emotions of a frustrating season. He'd gone 39 races without a win, nearly all year just a season removed from a five-win campaign. He was on the cutline to race for the title next week at Homestead, but with only Bell already locked in, Allgaier was one of five drivers vying for three spots.