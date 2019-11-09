James Wiseman, the potential No. 1 pick in next June’s NBA Draft, got a temporary judge’s order to play for No. 14 Memphis on Friday after the NCAA declared the 7-foot-1-inch center ineligible due to money coach Penny Hardaway gave his family in 2017. Wiseman was declared eligible in May, but Memphis said further investigation found Hardaway — while he was Wiseman’s high school coach — gave $11,500 to help Wiseman’s family move from Nashville to Memphis. ESPN’s top-ranked recruit last season, Wiseman has 45 points in two games, including 17 in a 92-46 home victory Friday against UIC . . . Merrimack men’s basketball made its first Division 1 victory a big one: The Warriors didn’t make a field goal the final 3:50, but still won at Big Ten Northwestern, 71-61. Devin Jensen hit 7 of 14 from 3-point range in scoring 23 points . . . Jordan Roland had more than half the offense for Northeastern (2-0), scoring 44 points in a 84-79 win over visiting Harvard (1-1) . . . Graduate student Christian Lutete set a program record with 51 points as UMass Lowell (1-1) topped LIU Brooklyn, 87-74, in New York.
OSU sitting Young
No. 3 Ohio State said it will not play the nation’s sack leader, defensive end Chase Young, against Maryland this weekend amid concerns he took a loan last year from a “family friend.” Young explained on Twitter he’d repaid the loan last summer and that he was “working with the University and NCAA.” The Columbus Dispatch reported the loan was likely used by Young’s family to attend last season’s Rose Bowl, which Ohio State won. Young, a 6-5, 265-pound junior, is projected among the top picks in next year’s NFL Draft . . . Alex Newhook had a pair of goals, and Spencer Knight 30 saves, as BC men’s hockey routed UConn, 6-0, to go to 4-4 on the season . . . Mitchell Gibson stopped all 31 shots sent his way as Harvard moved to 2-0 with a 3-0 win over Princeton at Bright Hockey Center . . . Tessa Ward struck twice in the third period for the No. 4 Northeastern women’s hockey team, capping a 6-0 rout of Holy Cross at Matthews Arena.
GOLF
Maggert up big
Jeff Maggert shot a 6-under 65 to lead by four in the Charles Schwab Cup Championship in Phoenix, with Bernhard Langer second in a bid for his record sixth PGA Tour Champions season title. He had a 14-under 128 total . . . Patrick Reed shot 7-under 65 to trail Austrian Matthias Schwab by four shots after two rounds of the Turkish Airlines Open.
MISCELLANY
Pitino to lead Greece
Rick Pitino will officially be named Monday as coach of the Greek national basketball team, the 67-year-old who coached Greek club Panathinaikos last season leading the country’s effort to qualify for the 2020 Olympics . . . Nike will investigate accusations of abuse by Mary Cain while she was part of Alberto Salazar’s since-shuttered Oregon Project training group. Now 23, Cain told The New York Times she was “emotionally and physically abused by a system designed by Alberto and endorsed by Nike” after joining in 2013 . . . Champions League broadcasts in the US will move from Turner to CBS beginning with the 2021-22 season. Turner is in its second season airing the Champions League on TNT.
