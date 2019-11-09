James Wiseman, the potential No. 1 pick in next June’s NBA Draft, got a temporary judge’s order to play for No. 14 Memphis on Friday after the NCAA declared the 7-foot-1-inch center ineligible due to money coach Penny Hardaway gave his family in 2017. Wiseman was declared eligible in May, but Memphis said further investigation found Hardaway — while he was Wiseman’s high school coach — gave $11,500 to help Wiseman’s family move from Nashville to Memphis. ESPN’s top-ranked recruit last season, Wiseman has 45 points in two games, including 17 in a 92-46 home victory Friday against UIC . . . Merrimack men’s basketball made its first Division 1 victory a big one: The Warriors didn’t make a field goal the final 3:50, but still won at Big Ten Northwestern, 71-61. Devin Jensen hit 7 of 14 from 3-point range in scoring 23 points . . . Jordan Roland had more than half the offense for Northeastern (2-0), scoring 44 points in a 84-79 win over visiting Harvard (1-1) . . . Graduate student Christian Lutete set a program record with 51 points as UMass Lowell (1-1) topped LIU Brooklyn, 87-74, in New York.

OSU sitting Young

No. 3 Ohio State said it will not play the nation’s sack leader, defensive end Chase Young, against Maryland this weekend amid concerns he took a loan last year from a “family friend.” Young explained on Twitter he’d repaid the loan last summer and that he was “working with the University and NCAA.” The Columbus Dispatch reported the loan was likely used by Young’s family to attend last season’s Rose Bowl, which Ohio State won. Young, a 6-5, 265-pound junior, is projected among the top picks in next year’s NFL Draft . . . Alex Newhook had a pair of goals, and Spencer Knight 30 saves, as BC men’s hockey routed UConn, 6-0, to go to 4-4 on the season . . . Mitchell Gibson stopped all 31 shots sent his way as Harvard moved to 2-0 with a 3-0 win over Princeton at Bright Hockey Center . . . Tessa Ward struck twice in the third period for the No. 4 Northeastern women’s hockey team, capping a 6-0 rout of Holy Cross at Matthews Arena.