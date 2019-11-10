Instead, the South African could only watch from the fairway as Maggert’s shot on the par-4 17th landed in front of the pin, bounced once and dropped for a stunning conclusion to the season.

Two holes earlier, Retief Goosen missed a 4-foot birdie putt that would have given him the tournament and the Charles Schwab Cup.

Jeff Maggert holed out from 123 yards for eagle on the third playoff hole to win the Charles Schwab Cup Championship in Phoenix Sunday and hand Scott McCarron the season points title on the PGA Tour Champions.

McCarron tied for 27th and watched from the clubhouse as Maggert delivered the winning shot for both of them.

McCarron won a $1 million bonus.

Maggert had to make an 8-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th in regulation to close with a 5-under-par 66 and force a playoff. Goosen birdied three of his last four holes for a 64. He had an 8-foot birdie chance on the 17th in the playoff until Maggert holed his wedge.

LPGA — Overnight leader Ai Suzuki shot a bogey-free 5-under 67 to win the Japan Classic by three strokes for her first LPGA career victory.

Suzuki carded her fifth birdie of the day on the par-5 18th hole at the Seta Golf Course in Shiga to finish with a 17-under 199, three shots ahead of Hyo Joo Kim (66).

‘‘This one is special because it’s a US LPGA tour event,’’ Suzuki said through a translator. ‘‘It’s beyond Japan, an International event.’’

Suzuki is the second straight Japanese winner of the Japan Classic following Nasa Hataoka. With the win, Suzuki, a regular on the JLPGA, becomes eligible for LPGA Tour membership.

‘‘It was my dream so I feel like I want to challenge,’’ Suzuki said. ‘‘But I can’t speak English so I need to talk to my family because I need their support.’’

Minjee Lee finished in third place at 11-under 205 after shooting a 68 in the final event of the LPGA Tour’s Asia Swing.

Jennifer Kupcho of the United States was tied for fourth with Jin Yang of China after a 68 left her seven strokes back.

‘‘I was hitting the ball really well,’’ Kupcho said. ‘‘Gave myself a lot of putts. I even missed a couple, left them on the lip,’’ Kupcho said. ‘‘I played really well this week and I'm pretty happy with it.’’

Gaby Lopez, who started the final round in second place three strokes back, offset a pair of birdies with two bogeys for an even-par 72 that left her tied for sixth place with three others including two-time Japan Classic winner Shanshan Feng (70).

Lexi Thompson, making her first start since the Indy Women in Tech Championship in September, was tied for 24th place after a 71.

European — England’s Tyrrell Hatton won the Turkish Airlines Open after a record-equaling six-man playoff that finished under floodlights.

Hatton defeated Matthias Schwab with a par on the fourth extra hole to win his fourth title in memorable circumstances in Antalya.

‘‘I actually can’t believe that I've won,’’ Hatton said, adding ‘‘I feel like I really found my game again.’’

Earlier, Hatton (67), Schwab (70), Kurt Kitayama (64), Victor Perez (65), Benjamin Hebert (67), and Erik Van Rooyen (65) had all finished tied on 20 under to set up the third six-man playoff in European Tour history.

Schwab had led by three shots going into the final round as the 24-year-old Austrian chased his first European Tour title.

Patrick Reed started the day tied for second after two straight 7-under 65s at the Montgomerie Maxx Royal. On Sunday he shot 71 — just as he did in the first round — to finish tied for 10th on 16 under.

Two-time defending champion Justin Rose (68) ended in a tie for 21st on 13 under.