Jimenez birdied the final two holes for a 63. He won the playoff opener last month in Virginia.

Maggert birdied the par-5 18th for a 2-under-par 69 and a one-stroke lead over Miguel Angel Jimenez with one round left in the season finale at Phoenix Country Club. Maggert had a 16-under 197 total. He has led all three days, opening with rounds of 63 and 65.

Jeff Maggert kept the lead Saturday in the Charles Schwab Cup Championship in Phoenix, while Jerry Kelly had one of the best rounds of the day to get back in the fight for the PGA Tour Champions’ season points title.

Retief Goosen, the last of the five players in the field with a chance to take the season Charles Schwab Cup title, was third at 14 under after a 66. Joe Durant (65) was 13 under, and Bernhard Langer (69) and Woody Austin (65) were 12 under.

Kelly, second behind Scott McCarron in the standings, followed a second-round 74 with a 64 to move into a tie for 12th at 9 under. Kelly would win the season championship with a victory and could take it with a solo sixth-place finish if McCarron — tied for 25th at 4 under after a 69 — ends up in a three-way tie for 18th or worse.

McCarron would take the title no matter where he finishes if Kelly finishes in a two-way tie for eighth or worse and Langer, Colin Montgomerie, and Goosen fail to win.

Langer is still in the mix for his record sixth season title. Third entering the week, the 62-year-old German star needs to win the event and have McCarron finish in a two-way tie for fifth or worse and Kelly finish in a two-way tie for second or worse. Langer is coming off a playoff loss to Montgomerie on Sunday in California in the second playoff event.

LPGA — Local favorite Ai Suzuki shot a bogey-free 7-under 65 to take a three-stroke lead after the second round of the Japan Classic in Shiga.

Suzuki had seven birdies at the par-72 Seta Golf Course for a 12-under 132 total. Gaby Lopez shot a 67 and was in second place in the final event of the LPGA Tour’s Asia Swing.

Lopez finished birdie-birdie to secure a position in the final grouping on Sunday.

Australian Hannah Green, who held a share of the lead with Suzuki after the opening round on Friday, shot a 69 and was tied for third with Hyo Joo Kim (68).

European — Matthias Schwab extended his lead to three shots with a 6-under 66 in the third round of the Turkish Airlines Open in Antalya.

The 24-year-old Austrian has a tour-best nine top-10 finishes this season. He had led overnight by one stroke as he chases his first European Tour title.

For the second straight day, Schwab started with an eagle and also had six birdies and one double bogey.