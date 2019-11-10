Penalty — Philadelphia, Farabee (hi stick) 14:14

Philadelphia 2, Boston 0 — Myers 3 (Konecny, SCouturier) 17:56

SECOND PERIOD

No scoring

Penalty — Boston, Pastrnak (hooking) 8:11

THIRD PERIOD

Philadelphia 2, Boston 1 — Heinen 4 (Coyle, Chara) 5:59

Boston 2, Philadelphia 2 — Marchand 11 (Grzelcyk) 12:22

Penalty — Philadelphia, Lindblom (tripping) 16:40

OVERTIME

No scoring

Penalty — Boston, served by Krejci (too many men on ice) 4:38

SHOOTOUT

Philadelphia 1 (Farabee G, Giroux NG). Boston 0 (Coyle NG, Marchand NG, Pastrnak NG)

SCORE BY PERIOD

Philadelphia 2 0 0 0 — 3 Boston 0 0 2 0 — 2

SHOTS BY PERIOD

Philadelphia 14 6 7 2 — 29 Boston 5 5 17 1 — 28

Power plays — Philadelphia 0 of 2; Boston 0 of 2.

Goalies — Philadelphia, Hart 6-3-1 (28 shots-26 saves). Boston, Halak 4-1-2 (29 shots-27 saves).

Referees — Francis Charron, Garrett Rank. Linesmen — Kiel Murchison, Brian Mach.

Attendance — 17,193 (17,565). Time — 16:52.