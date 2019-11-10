At TD Garden, Boston
FIRST PERIOD
Philadelphia 1, Boston 0 — Konecny 8 (Lindblom, SCouturier) 13:50
Penalty — Philadelphia, Farabee (hi stick) 14:14
Philadelphia 2, Boston 0 — Myers 3 (Konecny, SCouturier) 17:56
SECOND PERIOD
No scoring
Penalty — Boston, Pastrnak (hooking) 8:11
THIRD PERIOD
Philadelphia 2, Boston 1 — Heinen 4 (Coyle, Chara) 5:59
Boston 2, Philadelphia 2 — Marchand 11 (Grzelcyk) 12:22
Penalty — Philadelphia, Lindblom (tripping) 16:40
OVERTIME
No scoring
Penalty — Boston, served by Krejci (too many men on ice) 4:38
SHOOTOUT
Philadelphia 1 (Farabee G, Giroux NG). Boston 0 (Coyle NG, Marchand NG, Pastrnak NG)
SCORE BY PERIOD
|Philadelphia
|2
|0
|0
|0
|—
|3
|Boston
|0
|0
|2
|0
|—
|2
SHOTS BY PERIOD
|Philadelphia
|14
|6
|7
|2
|—
|29
|Boston
|5
|5
|17
|1
|—
|28
Power plays — Philadelphia 0 of 2; Boston 0 of 2.
Goalies — Philadelphia, Hart 6-3-1 (28 shots-26 saves). Boston, Halak 4-1-2 (29 shots-27 saves).
Referees — Francis Charron, Garrett Rank. Linesmen — Kiel Murchison, Brian Mach.
Attendance — 17,193 (17,565). Time — 16:52.