|Toronto FC
|0
|1
|—
|1
|Seattle
|0
|3
|—
|3
First half: None.
Second half: 1, Seattle, Morrow, 2, 57th minute; 2, Seattle, Rodriguez, 3 (Lodeiro), 76th; 3, Seattle, Ruidiaz, 15 (Svensson), 90th; 4, Toronto FC, Altidore, 12 (Pozuelo), 90th+4.
Goalies: Toronto FC, Quentin Westberg; Seattle, Stefan Frei.
Yellow Cards: Pozuelo, Toronto FC, 72nd; Ruidiaz, Seattle, 90th+1.
Referee: Allen Chapman; Assistant Referees: Brian Dunn, Corey Rockwell, Edvin Jurisevic; 4th Official: Rubiel Vazquez.
A: 69,274.
Lineups: Toronto FC: Quentin Westberg; Auro, Omar Gonzalez, Chris Mavinga, Justin Morrow; Nicolas Benezet (Jozy Altidore, 68th), Michael Bradley, Marky Delgado, Tsubasa Endoh (Nick DeLeon, 62nd), Jonathan Osorio (Richie Laryea, 77th), Alejandro Pozuelo. Seattle: Stefan Frei; Kim Kee-Hee, Kelvin Leerdam, Bradley Shaun Smith (Victor Rodriguez, 61st), Roman Torres; Joevin Jones, Cristian Roldan, Gustav Svensson; Nicolas Lodeiro, Jordan Morris (Jordy Delem, 85th), Raul Ruidiaz (Xavier Arreaga, 90th+2).
