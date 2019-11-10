Dion Waiters was handed a 10-game suspension by the Miami Heat, with the team citing conduct detrimental to the team as the reason for his second banishment of the season. It comes three days after Waiters was treated for a medical emergency that started on the Heat charter flight Thursday night from Phoenix to Los Angeles. Waiters, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity, ingested at least one cannabis-infused edible and had a reaction serious enough that medical attention was required when the plane landed. Waiters was also suspended for Miami’s season opener after a series of incidents in the preseason and conflicts with coach Erik Spoelstra .

Derryck Thornton scored 22 points, Nik Popovic had 15, and Boston College rallied past South Florida for a 74-60 victory in Tampa, Fla. BC (2-0) capitalized on a 38-29 rebounding advantage, led by Steffon Mitchell with 13 and Popovic with eight. David Collins led the Bulls (1-1) with 19 points . . . Rio Haskett and Robert Baker each scored 14 points and Harvard (2-1) pulled away in the second half for a 67-46 win over visiting Maine (1-1) . . . Ryan Verrier and Max Gildon scored goals 13 seconds apart in the second period and New Hampshire (5-2, 3-1 Hockey East) took a 3-1 upset win over No. 2-ranked UMass (6-2-0, 2-2-0) in Durham, N.H. . . . Jaime Natale scored for ninth-ranked Boston College to tie the game at 1 in the first half but No. 1 North Carolina pulled away for a 3-1 win in the ACC Championship field hockey final in Newton . . . LSU was an overwhelming No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll after beating Alabama in a 1-2 matchup, and Minnesota moved into the top 10 for the first time in 57 years. Ohio State was No. 2 and Clemson was third. Alabama fell two spots to No. 4. Minnesota was No. 7 after beating Penn State. The Nittany Lions slipped four spots to No. 9 . . . Arkansas fired football coach Chad Morris after 22 games and no Southeastern Conference victories over nearly two terrible seasons. Morris finished 4-18 and 0-14 in the SEC. Assistant coach Barry Lunney Jr. will serve as interim head coach for the rest of the season.

MISCELLANY

France captures Fed Cup

Kristina Mladenovic inspired France to a drought-breaking Fed Cup triumph after a nail-biting 3-2 win in the final against Australia in Perth. Mladenovic combined with Caroline Garcia to beat Ashleigh Barty and Samantha Stosur, 6-4, 6-3, in the decisive doubles match to power France to its third Fed Cup title and first since 2003 . . . Dominic Thiem beat Roger Federer, 7-5, 7-5, in their opening match at the ATP Finals in London for his fifth win in seven meetings with the Swiss great — and third straight this year . . . A Canadian broadcast company has apologized for hockey commentator Don Cherry’s remarks about what he believes are new immigrants not honoring the country’s fallen soldiers. The 85-year-old Cherry, who has been criticized in the past for his outspoken conservative politics, seemed to single out new immigrants in Toronto and Mississauga, Ontario, where he lives, for not honoring Canada’s veterans and dead soldiers. He said he didn’t see immigrants wearing poppies to honor the country’s fallen on Remembrance Day, which will be observed on Monday . . . John Kipkorir Komen of Kenya held on to narrowly win the 37th Athens Marathon. The 42-year-old runner finished in a time of 2 hours, 16 minutes, 34 seconds, beating Rwanda’s Felicien Muhitira, 17 years his junior, by nine seconds. Greece’s Eleftheria Petroulaki won the women’s race in 2:39:00.