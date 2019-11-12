A private workout will be held for quarterback Colin Kaepernick on Saturday in Atlanta, according to multiple reports.

The session, which will be open to all 32 NFL teams, will include both on-field work and an interview. Video of the workout will also be distributed to teams as well.

The 32-year-old signal-caller, who is currently a free agent, has not played in the NFL since the end of the 2016 season. The former San Francisco quarterback was at the center of a controversy involving his decision to take a knee for the national anthem — Kaepernick has since sued and settled with the league in a collusion case, all while maintaining a public desire to return to the NFL.