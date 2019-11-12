Quarterback Colin Kaepernick is scheduled to audition for NFL teams Saturday in Atlanta, a session that was arranged by the league as Kaepernick continues his attempt to return to football.

Kaepernick, 32, has not played in the NFL since the 2016 season and has become a powerful symbol of the protest movement that he started among players. In February, he reached a settlement in a collusion case that he brought accusing the league and its teams of conspiring improperly to keep him out of the NFL after he refused, while with the San Francisco 49ers, to stand during the national anthem to protest racial inequality and police mistreatment of African-Americans.