Quarterback Colin Kaepernick is scheduled to audition for NFL teams Saturday in Atlanta, a session that was arranged by the league as Kaepernick continues his attempt to return to football.
Kaepernick, 32, has not played in the NFL since the 2016 season and has become a powerful symbol of the protest movement that he started among players. In February, he reached a settlement in a collusion case that he brought accusing the league and its teams of conspiring improperly to keep him out of the NFL after he refused, while with the San Francisco 49ers, to stand during the national anthem to protest racial inequality and police mistreatment of African-Americans.
NFL teams were invited Tuesday, via a memo sent by the league office, to attend Saturday’s private workout. Kaepernick is to perform on-field drills and participate in an interview. The session will be closed to the public and members of the media.
Hargreaves cut
The Buccaneers waived cornerback Vernon Hargreaves, the 11th overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, two days after he was benched in Arizona’s 30-27 win because of what coach Bruce Arians described as a lack of hustle . . . Rookie QB Drew Lock practiced with the Broncos, his first action since landing on the injured list to start the season after spraining his right thumb during an exhibition game against San Francisco in mid-August . . . Zeke Bratkowski, the quarterback who backed up Bart Starr during the Green Bay Packers’ 1960s dynasty, has died at his Florida home. He was 88.