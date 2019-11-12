The NFL announced Tuesday the Week 16 game between the Patriots and Bills will be on Saturday, Dec. 21, with a kickoff time of 4:30 p.m.

The game time had been previously listed as “TBD” as the league had chosen that contest as one of five possible games to be played on Saturday or Sunday of that weekend, with a plan to put three of the games on Saturday as part of a tripleheader.

Joining New England-Buffalo that Saturday will be Houston at Tampa Bay (1 p.m.) and the Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco (8:15 p.m.).