Remaining schedule: at Eagles (5-4), vs. Cowboys (5-4), at Texans (6-3), vs. Chiefs (6-4), at Bengals (0-9), vs. Bills (6-3), vs. Dolphins (2-7)

Here’s a snapshot of where things stand in the AFC postseason race as of Wednesday night (records are unbalanced because some teams haven’t had their bye weeks yet):

Games left vs. teams .500 or better: 5

Opponents record: 30-34 (.469)

The skinny: If the Patriots can make it through this upcoming four-game stretch with a lead of two games or better, those final three games could set them up nicely for a strong finishing kick.

Lamar Jackson has provided a boost for the Baltimore offense. Bryan Woolston/Getty Images

2. Baltimore (7-2)

Remaining schedule: vs. Texans (6-3), at Rams (5-4), vs. 49ers (8-1), at Bills (6-3), vs. Jets (2-7), at Browns (3-6), vs. Steelers (5-4)

Games left vs. teams .500 or better: 5

Opponents record: 35-28 (.556)

The skinny: The toughest road of any of the contenders, the Ravens don’t have many gimmes between now and December. But like New England, Baltimore’s late-season slate could give them a boost heading into the postseason.

Deshaun Watson and the Texans have won four of their last five. Kirsty Wigglesworth/Associated Press

3. Houston (6-3)

Remaining schedule: at Ravens (7-2), vs. Colts (5-4), vs. Patriots (8-1), vs. Broncos (3-6), at Titans (5-5), at Buccaneers (3-6), vs. Titans (5-5)

Games left vs. teams .500 or better: 5

Opponents record: 36-29 (.554)

The skinny: The Texans have caught a break when it comes to the AFC South, but with two of their last three against division rival Tennessee, things aren’t wrapped up just yet.

Patrick Mahomes is back in the lineup for the Chiefs. /Mark Zaleski/FR170793 AP via AP

4. Kansas City (6-4)

Remaining schedule: at Chargers (4-6), vs. Raiders (5-4), at Patriots (8-1), vs. Broncos (3-6), at Bears (4-5), vs. Chargers (4-6)

Games left vs. teams .500 or better: 2

Opponents record: 28-28 (.500)

The skinny: The AFC West is nuts. The Chiefs could theoretically cruise into the postseason, as they have a number of winnable games between now and the end of the year. The problem is they’ve lost a few of those “winnable” games over the last month. How much of that is because of Patrick Mahomes’s health? We’ll see.

Buffalo linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (49) leads a strong Bills’ defense. David Richard/FR25496 AP via AP

5. Buffalo (6-3)

Remaining schedule: at Dolphins (2-7), vs. Broncos (3-6), at Cowboys (5-4), vs. Ravens (7-2), at Steelers (5-4), at Patriots (8-1), vs. Jets (2-7)

Games left vs. teams .500 or better: 4

Opponents record: 32-31 (.508)

The skinny: With that schedule and that roster, Buffalo seems like a fairly safe bet as one of two wild card teams, as long as everyone can stay healthy. However, as Sunday’s loss to the browns showed, the Bills can’t afford to get comfortable. Buffalo needs every win it can get between now and the end of the season if it wants to put some distance between itself and the rest of the field.

After going 0-3 to start the season, Mike Tomlin and the Steelers have rebounded nicely. Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

6. Pittsburgh (5-4)

Remaining schedule: at Browns (3-6), at Bengals (0-9), vs. Browns (3-6), at Cardinals (3-6-1), vs. Bills (6-3), at Jets (2-7), at Ravens (7-2)

Games left vs. teams .500 or better: 3

Opponents record: 24-39-1 (.375)

The skinny: The team that looked so miserable over the first month of the season looks like it has turned the corner. Is it sustainable? Who knows? But that slate over the next month-plus and the way that defense is playing, it should give the Steelers every opportunity to establish a foothold as a genuine playoff contender.

IN THE HUNT

7. Oakland (5-4) Should we be talking about Jon Gruden as Coach of the Year?

8. Indy (5-4) It looks like Jacoby Brissett is ready to return, which is good news for a struggling Colts team that’s lost two straight.

9. Tennessee (5-5) Mike Vrabel and the Titans are riding a roller coaster.

10. Jacksonville (4-5) Will the return of Nick Foles provide a boost for the Jags?

