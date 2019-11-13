fb-pixel
Baseball
Cy Young voting

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Total points on a 7-4-3-2-1 basis:

Justin Verlander, Detroit171

Gerrit Cole, Houston159

Charlie Morton, Tampa Bay75

Shane Bieber, Cleveland64

Lance Lynn, Texas18

Eduardo Rodriguez, Boston8

Lucas Giolito, Chicago8

Mike Minor, Texas7

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Jacob deGrom, New York207

Hyun-Jin Ryu, Los Angeles72

Max Scherzer, Washington72

Jack Flaherty, St. Louis69

Stephen Strasburg, Washington53

Mike Soroka, Atlanta9

Sonny Gray, Cincinnati4

Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles3

Walker Buehler, Los Angeles2

Kirby Yates, San Diego2

Patrick Corbin, Washington1

NFL
AFC
East
PFPA
WLTPct.PGPG
New England810.88930.010.9
Buffalo630.66719.316.7
Miami270.22213.229.8
NY Jets270.22214.426.4
North
Baltimore720.77833.321.0
Pittsburgh540.55621.420.1
Cleveland360.33319.024.6
Cincinnati090.00015.228.8
South
Houston630.66726.421.2
Indianapolis540.55621.621.4
Tennessee550.50020.319.7
Jacksonville450.44419.621.0
West
Kansas City640.60028.423.9
Oakland540.55623.126.7
LA Chargers460.40020.719.4
Denver360.33316.618.9
NFC
East
PFPA
WLTPct.PGPG
Dallas540.55627.918.9
Philadelphia540.55624.923.7
NY Giants280.20020.328.9
Washington180.11112.024.3
North
Green Bay820.80025.020.5
Minnesota730.70026.218.2
Chicago450.44418.017.4
Detroit351.38924.126.3
South
New Orleans720.77822.720.2
Carolina540.55625.025.3
Tampa Bay360.33328.931.0
Atlanta270.22221.228.8
West
San Francisco810.88928.814.3
Seattle820.80027.525.4
LA Rams540.55625.121.2
Arizona361.35022.228.1

THURSDAY’S GAME

Pittsburgh at Cleveland8:20

SUNDAY’S GAMES

New England at Philadelphia4:25

Houston at Baltimore1

NY Jets at Washington1

New Orleans at Tampa Bay1

Denver at Minnesota1

Buffalo at Miami1

Jacksonville at Indianapolis1

Dallas at Detroit1

Atlanta at Carolina1

Arizona at San Francisco4:05

Cincinnati at Oakland4:25

Chicago at LA Rams8:20

MONDAY’S GAME

Kansas City at LA Chargers8:15

Latest line

NBA

FavoriteLineUnderdog
At ClevelandOFFMiami
At Milwaukee11½Chicago
Dallas7At New York
At N. OrleansOFFLA Clippers
At Phoenix7Atlanta
At DenverOFFBrooklyn

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

FavoriteLineUnderdog
At Florida17Towson
At Harvard12½Siena
At Arizona30San Jose St.
Michigan St.6At Seton Hall

NHL

FavoriteLineUnderdogLine
Carolina-125At Buffalo+115
At Tampa Bay-238NY Rangers+218
At Florida-150Winnipeg+140
At Minnesota-121Arizona+111
At EdmontonOFFColoradoOFF
At Vancouver-140Dallas+130
San Jose-108At Anaheim-102
At Los Ang-142Detroit+132

NFL

Thursday

FavoritePts.Underdog
At ClevelandPittsburgh

Sunday

At DetroitNLDallas
New OrleansAt Tampa Bay
At CarolinaAtlanta
At IndianapolisJacksonville
At Minnesota10½Denver
At WashingtonNY Jets
BuffaloAt Miami
At Baltimore4Houston
At San Francisco11Arizona
NEW ENGLANDAt Phila.
At Oakland10½Cincinnati
At LA RamsChicago

Monday

Kansas CityLa Chargers
Transactions

BASEBALL

Baltimore (AL): Released P Aaron Brooks.

Colorado (NL): Signed SS Eric Stamets to a minor league contract.

Toronto (AL): Named Ken Huckaby manager of Buffalo (IL).

FOOTBALL

Arizona (NFC): Placed DL Zach Allen on IR. Signed DL Miles Brown from practice squad and LB Vontarrius Dora, CB Sojourn Shelton and OL Ian Silberman to practice squad.

Atlanta (NFC): Signed RB Craig Reynolds to practice squad.

Baltimore (AFC): Placed DT Daylon Mack on IR. Signed DT Domata Peko.

Carolina (NFC): Released WR Quadree Henderson from practice squad. Signed WR Greg Dortch to practice squad.

Chicago (NFC): Signed LB James Vaughters to practice squad.

Cincinnati (AFC): Waived LB Preston Brown.

Cleveland (AFC): Waived LB Malik Jefferson. Signed DE Bryan Cox.

Denver (AFC): Signed LB Malik Carney and S Tyvis Powell to practice squad.

Indianapolis (AFC): Placed RB Bruce Anderson III on the practice squad IR. Signed OT Gerhard de Beer and RB Darius Jackson to practice squad.

Los Angeles (NFC): Placed C Brian Allen and LB Bryce Hager on IR. Signed OT Chandler Brewer and DB Donte Deayon from practice squad and C Nate Trewyn to practice squad.

San Francisco (NFC): Placed DL Ronald Blair III on IR. Signed DL Damontre Moore to a one-year contract.

Tampa Bay (NFC): Signed CB Mazzi Wilkins from practice squad and CB John Franklin to practice squad.

Tennessee (AFC): Signed FB/RB Khari Blasingame from Minnesota’s practice squad.

HOCKEY

Buffalo (NHL): Recalled F Curtis Lazar from Rochester (AHL).

St. Louis (NHL): Recalled F Klim Kostin from San Antonio (AHL).