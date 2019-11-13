Total points on a 7-4-3-2-1 basis:

Justin Verlander, Detroit171

Gerrit Cole, Houston159

Charlie Morton, Tampa Bay75

Shane Bieber, Cleveland64

Lance Lynn, Texas18

Eduardo Rodriguez, Boston8

Lucas Giolito, Chicago8

Mike Minor, Texas7

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Jacob deGrom, New York207

Hyun-Jin Ryu, Los Angeles72

Max Scherzer, Washington72

Jack Flaherty, St. Louis69

Stephen Strasburg, Washington53

Mike Soroka, Atlanta9

Sonny Gray, Cincinnati4

Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles3

Walker Buehler, Los Angeles2

Kirby Yates, San Diego2

Patrick Corbin, Washington1

NFL

AFC East PF PA W L T Pct. PG PG New England 8 1 0 .889 30.0 10.9 Buffalo 6 3 0 .667 19.3 16.7 Miami 2 7 0 .222 13.2 29.8 NY Jets 2 7 0 .222 14.4 26.4 North Baltimore 7 2 0 .778 33.3 21.0 Pittsburgh 5 4 0 .556 21.4 20.1 Cleveland 3 6 0 .333 19.0 24.6 Cincinnati 0 9 0 .000 15.2 28.8 South Houston 6 3 0 .667 26.4 21.2 Indianapolis 5 4 0 .556 21.6 21.4 Tennessee 5 5 0 .500 20.3 19.7 Jacksonville 4 5 0 .444 19.6 21.0 West Kansas City 6 4 0 .600 28.4 23.9 Oakland 5 4 0 .556 23.1 26.7 LA Chargers 4 6 0 .400 20.7 19.4 Denver 3 6 0 .333 16.6 18.9 NFC East PF PA W L T Pct. PG PG Dallas 5 4 0 .556 27.9 18.9 Philadelphia 5 4 0 .556 24.9 23.7 NY Giants 2 8 0 .200 20.3 28.9 Washington 1 8 0 .111 12.0 24.3 North Green Bay 8 2 0 .800 25.0 20.5 Minnesota 7 3 0 .700 26.2 18.2 Chicago 4 5 0 .444 18.0 17.4 Detroit 3 5 1 .389 24.1 26.3 South New Orleans 7 2 0 .778 22.7 20.2 Carolina 5 4 0 .556 25.0 25.3 Tampa Bay 3 6 0 .333 28.9 31.0 Atlanta 2 7 0 .222 21.2 28.8 West San Francisco 8 1 0 .889 28.8 14.3 Seattle 8 2 0 .800 27.5 25.4 LA Rams 5 4 0 .556 25.1 21.2 Arizona 3 6 1 .350 22.2 28.1

THURSDAY’S GAME

Pittsburgh at Cleveland8:20

SUNDAY’S GAMES

New England at Philadelphia4:25

Houston at Baltimore1

NY Jets at Washington1

New Orleans at Tampa Bay1

Denver at Minnesota1

Buffalo at Miami1

Jacksonville at Indianapolis1

Dallas at Detroit1

Atlanta at Carolina1

Arizona at San Francisco4:05

Cincinnati at Oakland4:25

Chicago at LA Rams8:20

MONDAY’S GAME

Kansas City at LA Chargers8:15

Latest line

NBA

Favorite Line Underdog At Cleveland OFF Miami At Milwaukee 11½ Chicago Dallas 7 At New York At N. Orleans OFF LA Clippers At Phoenix 7 Atlanta At Denver OFF Brooklyn

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Favorite Line Underdog At Florida 17 Towson At Harvard 12½ Siena At Arizona 30 San Jose St. Michigan St. 6 At Seton Hall

NHL

Favorite Line Underdog Line Carolina -125 At Buffalo +115 At Tampa Bay -238 NY Rangers +218 At Florida -150 Winnipeg +140 At Minnesota -121 Arizona +111 At Edmonton OFF Colorado OFF At Vancouver -140 Dallas +130 San Jose -108 At Anaheim -102 At Los Ang -142 Detroit +132

NFL

Thursday

Favorite Pts. Underdog At Cleveland 2½ Pittsburgh

Sunday

At Detroit NL Dallas New Orleans 5½ At Tampa Bay At Carolina 5½ Atlanta At Indianapolis 2½ Jacksonville At Minnesota 10½ Denver At Washington 1½ NY Jets Buffalo 5½ At Miami At Baltimore 4 Houston At San Francisco 11 Arizona NEW ENGLAND 3½ At Phila. At Oakland 10½ Cincinnati At LA Rams 6½ Chicago

Monday

Kansas City 3½ La Chargers

Transactions

BASEBALL

Baltimore (AL): Released P Aaron Brooks.

Colorado (NL): Signed SS Eric Stamets to a minor league contract.

Toronto (AL): Named Ken Huckaby manager of Buffalo (IL).

FOOTBALL

Arizona (NFC): Placed DL Zach Allen on IR. Signed DL Miles Brown from practice squad and LB Vontarrius Dora, CB Sojourn Shelton and OL Ian Silberman to practice squad.

Atlanta (NFC): Signed RB Craig Reynolds to practice squad.

Baltimore (AFC): Placed DT Daylon Mack on IR. Signed DT Domata Peko.

Carolina (NFC): Released WR Quadree Henderson from practice squad. Signed WR Greg Dortch to practice squad.

Chicago (NFC): Signed LB James Vaughters to practice squad.

Cincinnati (AFC): Waived LB Preston Brown.

Cleveland (AFC): Waived LB Malik Jefferson. Signed DE Bryan Cox.

Denver (AFC): Signed LB Malik Carney and S Tyvis Powell to practice squad.

Indianapolis (AFC): Placed RB Bruce Anderson III on the practice squad IR. Signed OT Gerhard de Beer and RB Darius Jackson to practice squad.

Los Angeles (NFC): Placed C Brian Allen and LB Bryce Hager on IR. Signed OT Chandler Brewer and DB Donte Deayon from practice squad and C Nate Trewyn to practice squad.

San Francisco (NFC): Placed DL Ronald Blair III on IR. Signed DL Damontre Moore to a one-year contract.

Tampa Bay (NFC): Signed CB Mazzi Wilkins from practice squad and CB John Franklin to practice squad.

Tennessee (AFC): Signed FB/RB Khari Blasingame from Minnesota’s practice squad.

HOCKEY

Buffalo (NHL): Recalled F Curtis Lazar from Rochester (AHL).

St. Louis (NHL): Recalled F Klim Kostin from San Antonio (AHL).