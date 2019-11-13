AMERICAN LEAGUE
Total points on a 7-4-3-2-1 basis:
Justin Verlander, Detroit171
Gerrit Cole, Houston159
Charlie Morton, Tampa Bay75
Shane Bieber, Cleveland64
Lance Lynn, Texas18
Eduardo Rodriguez, Boston8
Lucas Giolito, Chicago8
Mike Minor, Texas7
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Jacob deGrom, New York207
Hyun-Jin Ryu, Los Angeles72
Max Scherzer, Washington72
Jack Flaherty, St. Louis69
Stephen Strasburg, Washington53
Mike Soroka, Atlanta9
Sonny Gray, Cincinnati4
Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles3
Walker Buehler, Los Angeles2
Kirby Yates, San Diego2
Patrick Corbin, Washington1
|AFC
|East
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|T
|Pct.
|PG
|PG
|New England
|8
|1
|0
|.889
|30.0
|10.9
|Buffalo
|6
|3
|0
|.667
|19.3
|16.7
|Miami
|2
|7
|0
|.222
|13.2
|29.8
|NY Jets
|2
|7
|0
|.222
|14.4
|26.4
|North
|Baltimore
|7
|2
|0
|.778
|33.3
|21.0
|Pittsburgh
|5
|4
|0
|.556
|21.4
|20.1
|Cleveland
|3
|6
|0
|.333
|19.0
|24.6
|Cincinnati
|0
|9
|0
|.000
|15.2
|28.8
|South
|Houston
|6
|3
|0
|.667
|26.4
|21.2
|Indianapolis
|5
|4
|0
|.556
|21.6
|21.4
|Tennessee
|5
|5
|0
|.500
|20.3
|19.7
|Jacksonville
|4
|5
|0
|.444
|19.6
|21.0
|West
|Kansas City
|6
|4
|0
|.600
|28.4
|23.9
|Oakland
|5
|4
|0
|.556
|23.1
|26.7
|LA Chargers
|4
|6
|0
|.400
|20.7
|19.4
|Denver
|3
|6
|0
|.333
|16.6
|18.9
|NFC
|East
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|T
|Pct.
|PG
|PG
|Dallas
|5
|4
|0
|.556
|27.9
|18.9
|Philadelphia
|5
|4
|0
|.556
|24.9
|23.7
|NY Giants
|2
|8
|0
|.200
|20.3
|28.9
|Washington
|1
|8
|0
|.111
|12.0
|24.3
|North
|Green Bay
|8
|2
|0
|.800
|25.0
|20.5
|Minnesota
|7
|3
|0
|.700
|26.2
|18.2
|Chicago
|4
|5
|0
|.444
|18.0
|17.4
|Detroit
|3
|5
|1
|.389
|24.1
|26.3
|South
|New Orleans
|7
|2
|0
|.778
|22.7
|20.2
|Carolina
|5
|4
|0
|.556
|25.0
|25.3
|Tampa Bay
|3
|6
|0
|.333
|28.9
|31.0
|Atlanta
|2
|7
|0
|.222
|21.2
|28.8
|West
|San Francisco
|8
|1
|0
|.889
|28.8
|14.3
|Seattle
|8
|2
|0
|.800
|27.5
|25.4
|LA Rams
|5
|4
|0
|.556
|25.1
|21.2
|Arizona
|3
|6
|1
|.350
|22.2
|28.1
THURSDAY’S GAME
Pittsburgh at Cleveland8:20
SUNDAY’S GAMES
New England at Philadelphia4:25
Houston at Baltimore1
NY Jets at Washington1
New Orleans at Tampa Bay1
Denver at Minnesota1
Buffalo at Miami1
Jacksonville at Indianapolis1
Dallas at Detroit1
Atlanta at Carolina1
Arizona at San Francisco4:05
Cincinnati at Oakland4:25
Chicago at LA Rams8:20
MONDAY’S GAME
Kansas City at LA Chargers8:15
NBA
|FavoriteLine
|Underdog
|At ClevelandOFF
|Miami
|At Milwaukee11½
|Chicago
|Dallas7
|At New York
|At N. OrleansOFF
|LA Clippers
|At Phoenix7
|Atlanta
|At DenverOFF
|Brooklyn
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|FavoriteLine
|Underdog
|At Florida17
|Towson
|At Harvard12½
|Siena
|At Arizona30
|San Jose St.
|Michigan St.6
|At Seton Hall
NHL
|FavoriteLine
|UnderdogLine
|Carolina-125
|At Buffalo+115
|At Tampa Bay-238
|NY Rangers+218
|At Florida-150
|Winnipeg+140
|At Minnesota-121
|Arizona+111
|At EdmontonOFF
|ColoradoOFF
|At Vancouver-140
|Dallas+130
|San Jose-108
|At Anaheim-102
|At Los Ang-142
|Detroit+132
NFL
Thursday
|FavoritePts.
|Underdog
|At Cleveland2½
|Pittsburgh
Sunday
|At DetroitNL
|Dallas
|New Orleans5½
|At Tampa Bay
|At Carolina5½
|Atlanta
|At Indianapolis2½
|Jacksonville
|At Minnesota10½
|Denver
|At Washington1½
|NY Jets
|Buffalo5½
|At Miami
|At Baltimore4
|Houston
|At San Francisco11
|Arizona
|NEW ENGLAND3½
|At Phila.
|At Oakland10½
|Cincinnati
|At LA Rams6½
|Chicago
Monday
|Kansas City3½
|La Chargers
BASEBALL
Baltimore (AL): Released P Aaron Brooks.
Colorado (NL): Signed SS Eric Stamets to a minor league contract.
Toronto (AL): Named Ken Huckaby manager of Buffalo (IL).
FOOTBALL
Arizona (NFC): Placed DL Zach Allen on IR. Signed DL Miles Brown from practice squad and LB Vontarrius Dora, CB Sojourn Shelton and OL Ian Silberman to practice squad.
Atlanta (NFC): Signed RB Craig Reynolds to practice squad.
Baltimore (AFC): Placed DT Daylon Mack on IR. Signed DT Domata Peko.
Carolina (NFC): Released WR Quadree Henderson from practice squad. Signed WR Greg Dortch to practice squad.
Chicago (NFC): Signed LB James Vaughters to practice squad.
Cincinnati (AFC): Waived LB Preston Brown.
Cleveland (AFC): Waived LB Malik Jefferson. Signed DE Bryan Cox.
Denver (AFC): Signed LB Malik Carney and S Tyvis Powell to practice squad.
Indianapolis (AFC): Placed RB Bruce Anderson III on the practice squad IR. Signed OT Gerhard de Beer and RB Darius Jackson to practice squad.
Los Angeles (NFC): Placed C Brian Allen and LB Bryce Hager on IR. Signed OT Chandler Brewer and DB Donte Deayon from practice squad and C Nate Trewyn to practice squad.
San Francisco (NFC): Placed DL Ronald Blair III on IR. Signed DL Damontre Moore to a one-year contract.
Tampa Bay (NFC): Signed CB Mazzi Wilkins from practice squad and CB John Franklin to practice squad.
Tennessee (AFC): Signed FB/RB Khari Blasingame from Minnesota’s practice squad.
HOCKEY
Buffalo (NHL): Recalled F Curtis Lazar from Rochester (AHL).
St. Louis (NHL): Recalled F Klim Kostin from San Antonio (AHL).