Seeded third, Medway’s boys’ soccer team was lucky enough to play on their familiar turf in the South semifinal Wednesday against second-seeded Scituate.

Their good fortune paid off in the 93rd minute, when a phenomenal effort by Cam Carpenter resulted in the winning goal in the Mustangs’ 2-1 double-overtime win over the Sailors.

Medway (18-2-1) will face the Norton, which held off Norwell, in Saturday’s final in Norwell at 1. Scituate finished 17-1-4.

After a few near chances in the first OT for Medway, Carpenter calmly controlled the ball along the line inside the Scituate box and created just enough space to let a laser rip from an impossible angle into the top of the net, setting off a wild celebration.

The Mustangs jumped out to a lead in the eighth minute, but Scituate tied the game at 1-1 in the 30th minute.

Medway’s first-half goal came off a beautiful set piece as Matt Kaplan let a free kick go from about 40 yards out. Chris Nicklas headed the ball to Aidan Gray, who buried the shot.

In the 30th minute, Tyler George found Charley Blacker streaking into the box, hit him with a perfect feed, and Blacker calmly finished with his left foot to make it 1-1.

Norton 3, Norwell 2 — After waiting in frigid temperatures while Medway-Scituate played out in double OT, the Lancers jumped out to a 3-0 lead, led, 3-1, at the break and ultimately held on for the win.

Norton (17-1-3) will face Medway in the South final Saturday at Norwell High. Norwell finished 18-1-2.

Just five minutes in, Norton’s Andrew Dalton ripped a laser into the bottom right corner off a broken play following a corner. In the 15th minute Nolan Winfield finished off a header from Dalton after Jack Rilli got the play started with a throw-in. In the 36th minute, Andrew Kubinski finished off a feed from Will O’Brien for a 3-0 lead.

Norwell answered 30 seconds later on a Ben Pesko goal. Just three minutes into the second half, Mischa Spasic cut the deficit to 3-2.