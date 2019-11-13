But before putting pen to paper Wednesday, there were a few nervous pangs.

Gulley, a standout 6-foot forward for the Fenway girls’ basketball team, officially announced her commitment to continue her playing career next year at Caldwell University, a Division 2 program in New Jersey.

There was an extra air of excitement in the hallways at Fenway High — more than usual for mid-week at noon. But the students that know Janyah Gulley well (and it seems like all of them do), knew it was a big day for their friend and peer.

“I’ll have stuff in my hand and I’ll just forget where I put it,” said Gulley, clad in Caldwell University gear. “I’m really in shock.”

Playing basketball at the college level was not on Gulley’s mind when she first picked up the game; back then, it was just for fun. But it didn’t take long for her talent to emerge, and her parents encouraged her to see the game as a pathway to opportunities in higher education.

Good for a double-double in nearly every game for the Division 4 North champion, Gulley loves rebounding and getting her teammates involved in the offense. But she also has a nose for sensing her defender’s weaknesses, and knows how to capitalize. “If I feel like there’s fear somewhere in [their] heart then I’ll take advantage of it, I just love that,” said Gulley.

As difficult it will be for Fenway coach John Rice to replace a player with Gulley’s talent, he spoke instead of her qualities off the court. “The one thing she’s done is build relationships,” said Rice. “With teachers, trainers, coaches, she’s just built this whole sense of community. She brings a lot of people together.”

But her playing career nearly ended when her mother, Chaquetta Gulley, passed on Oct. 20, 2017 to complications from a severe asthma attack.

“I’m not going to lie, when that happened I didn’t want to play basketball anymore,” she said. “But I’m happy that the people I surrounded myself with actually encouraged me to stay on the court, because I would have regretted.”

These days, Gulley carries her mother with her in her heart, along with a pair of tattoos in her memory on either forearm. Even through heartbreaking loss, Gulley stayed true to the goal she and her mother had set long ago: to be a college athlete on scholarship.

The sadness — of leaving her teammates, her school, and all the other relationships she’s built over the years — will surely come. But today, Gulley is all smiles.

From left, Norwell High seniors Grace Magee (UMass, swimming & diving), Kristi Vierra (Wake Forest, soccer), and Kylee Horlbeck (Saint Anselm, lacrosse) made their commitments official Wednesday. “We really want to say thank you to you and your families for everything you guys have done for Norwell,” said Norwell AD Sean McInnis at the signing. ETHAN NASH

The career (68 goals) and single-season (26 goals) scoring leader for Methuen field hockey, Claudia Crowe will play at Stonehill. METHUEN ATHLETICS

Methuen’s Ian Gallagher will play baseball at American International. METHUEN ATHLETICS

With her family alongside, Whittier Tech senior guard Grace Efosa donned a Providence College cap after signing a four-year basketball scholarship with the Friars. Efosa, who first attracted attention with a 42-point, 12-rebound, 11-assist game as a sophomore, will to full health after sitting out last season with a torn ACL. WHITTIER ATHLETICS

■ Here is a list of athletes in Eastern Mass. who made their commitments official during National Letter of Intent Early Signing Period. (Please send info on additional signings to hssports@globe.com.)

Men’s soccer

Matteo Marino, Xaverian (Regis)

Women’s soccer

Kathryn Costello, Braintree (St. Anselm)

Alyssa Fleming, Marshfield (Rhode Island)

Makayla Griffin, King Philip (Bryant)

Emily McCormack, East Bridgewater (UMass)

Kate McNeil, Marshfield (Bryant)

Nicolette Scola, Braintree (Connecticut)

Kristi Vierra, Norwell (Wake Forest)

Field hockey

Meghan Bean, Pentucket (Stonehill)

Gianna Conte, Triton (UMass Lowell)

Claudia Crowe, Methuen (Stonehill)

Ally DeCoste, Braintree (Providence)

Deila Lee, Braintree (Assumption)

Brooke Ross, Winchester (Holy Cross)

Men’s basketball

Matt Cross, Beverly/Brewster Academy (Miami)

Women’s basketball

Grace Efosa, Whittier (Providence)

Jeniyah Gulley, Fenway (Caldwell)

Jessica Knight, Archbishop Williams (Southern New Hampshire)

Baseball

Jared Beradino, Triton (Assumption)

Ryan Bradley, St. John’s Prep (Bryant)

Joe Castrichini, St. John’s Prep (Stonehill)

Charlie Coon, Duxbury (Boston College)

Zach Fortuna, St. John’s Prep (UMass Lowell)

Erik Foster, Xaverian (UMass)

Will Frain, St. John’s Prep (UMass)

Ian Gallagher, Methuen (Assumption)

Aidan Hawley, Natick (Merrimack)

Myles McDermott, Archbishop Williams (Wake Forest)

Aidan McMillan, Xaverian (UMass Boston)

Will Pacheco, Franklin (Assumption)

Jack Peters, Duxbury (UMass)

Reece Rapoli, Xaverian (Brown)

Matt Remley, St. John’s Prep (Holy Cross)

Kyle Roche, Braintree (Franklin Pierce)

Rich Williams, St. John’s Prep (Maine)

Softball

Meg Marcel, Archbishop Williams (Bryant)

Men’s Lacrosse

Tanner Alexander, Xaverian (Bryant)

Teagan Alexander, Xaverian (Bryant)

Pete Canning, Xaverian (St. Michael’s)

Aidan Carroll, BC High (Georgetown)

Jake Davis, Franklin (UMass Lowell)

Jack Daoust, Xaverian (Bates)

Ben Greco, Franklin (UMass Lowell)

Matt Hemmert, Braintree (Roanoke)

Sam Heppenstall, Duxbury (UMass Lowell)

Nolan Houlihan, Billerica (Hofstra)

Trevor Ivatts, Xaverian (Washington, M.D.)

Liam McCarthy, BC High (St. Anselm)

James Munn, Xaverian (Utica)

Garrett Murphy, Billerica (UMass Lowell)

Shaun Padden, Xaverian (Quinnipiac)

Ian Peck, Marshfield (Bryant)

Ryan Taylor, Xaverian (Clark)

Women’s lacrosse

GiGi Anello, Walpole (Vermont)

Kylee Horlbeck, Norwell (St. Anselm)

Maeve Johnson, Duxbury (UMass)

Sofia Reardon, Dartmouth (Hartford)

Sydney Scales, Walpole (Boston College)

Ella Tenney, Braintree (Assumption)

Paige Volpone, Triton (University of Virginia-Wise)

Men’s cross country/track

Danny Collins, Newton South (Duke)

Shane Grant, Walpole (Northeastern)

Women’s cross country/track

Abby Chorches, Falmouth (UNH)

Lucy Jenks, Newton South (Stanford)

Kaitlyn O’Rourke, Braintree (Southern NH)

Women’s swimming/diving

Grace Magee, Norwell (UMass)

Golf

Jillian Barend, North Andover (Saint Francis)

Rowing

Libby Wheldon, Duxbury (Fordham)

Equestrian

Tori Croston, Bishop Stang (Delaware State)

Ethan Nash and Nate Weitzer also contributed to this story.