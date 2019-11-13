With the win, the Sachems (13-3-5) advanced to Sunday’s final against Concord-Carlisle at Manning Field. Belmont’s season ends at 12-5-2.

The Winchester junior corralled a loose rebound in front of the net and promptly deposited a shot into the bottom left corner with 12 minutes left, lifting the sixth-seeded Sachems to a hard-fought 1-0 win over Middlesex League rival Belmont in a Division 2 North boys’ soccer semifinal Wednesday night at Manning Field in Lynn.

Idman Hodzic was in the right place at the right time.

“I wanted more shots on net, I thought there would be the opportunity for rebounds because of the cold and we are lucky enough for that to happen,” Winchester coach Vin Musto said.

Belmont registered seven shots on goal in the first half, but Sachems goalie Kyle Ettenhofer made a pair of crucial saves to keep it scoreless.

In the second half, Winchester took control of the match, outshooting the Marauders, 5-1, and maintaining possession. Searching for the winner in regulation, junior Dylan Ross fired a harmless shot from outside the box that bounced off the hands of Belmont keeper Finbar Rhodes.

An opportunistic Hodzic was ready to pounce on the loose ball.

“There was a bunch of people in the middle and I didn’t panic and just [stayed] composed,” Hodzic said. “The outcome was really good.”

Concord-Carlisle 4, Wakefield 0 — First-half goals by Darren Roberts, Nic Santos, and Levi Pierce powered the ninth-seeded Patriots (11-3-5) in a dominant semifinal victory at Manning Field in Lynn.

Concord-Carlisle will look to capture a second sectional title in three years in Sunday’s finale against Winchester.

“We were able to get around them a couple times and those goals came from possessing out of the back,” Concord-Carlisle coach Ray Pavlik said. “We were able to move the ball across the field and then had some good finishes. I’m happy with the finishing.”

Roberts started the scoring early for the Patriots, firing a right-footed shot from inside the box off a cross from Pierce. In the 27th minute, junior Nic Santos collected a rebound in front of the net and connected on the second opportunity with a blazing strike. A minute later, Pierce showed off his speed with a run down the left side before curling in a goal for a commanding 3-0 lead. Jake Lee added the fourth goal in the final minutes of the match on a breakaway.

Thirteenth-seeded Wakefield ended its season with a 10-7-4 record after an upset-filled run to the semifinals.

C-C has now won three tournament games by an aggregate score of 10-1 after finishing the regular season 0-2-2 in its final four matches.

“We graduated 19 kids from last season so we entered the season with a lot of question marks,” Pavlik said. “Our goal was basically try and get better over the course of the year so come tournament time we can try to compete. So far we’ve done a good job.”